Millwall 1 Cardiff City 1: Disallowed goal leaves Warnock fuming

Cardiff City fumed at the decision to disallow an acrobatic strike from Sol Bamba as the Bluebirds missed an opportunity to put pressure on their promotion rivals.
Victory in south London would have lifted Neil Warnock's side level with second-placed Derby County and Bamba's 84th minute volley looked to have done just that.
However, referee Keith Stroud had already brought play back for a foul on Joe Bennett, denying the visitors a much-needed three points.
The draw leaves Cardiff two behind Derby and one adrift of third-placed Aston Villa, although the Welsh club know they will still have a game in hand after this weekend's fixtures.
83 - Disallowed! #CardiffCity have the ball in the net but the referee brings back play for a City free-kick... (1-1)— Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) February 9, 2018
Matchday Live https://t.co/vda4sjlux8#CityAsOne
Things had looked much more positive when Junior Hoilett opened the scoring after tfour minutes, the forward robbing Mahlon Romeo before lashing beyond Jordan Archer.
However, Cardiff failed to make their early control pay and Millwall restored parity as Lee Gregory fired a first-time effort beyond Neil Etheridge from Jed Wallace's low cross.
Ben Marshall, Wallace and Gregory all had good openings early in the second half as the hosts sensed victory, but Cardiff were the ones smarting at only coming away with a point.
With time running out, Bamba thought he had won it, only for the referee to award a free-kick, much to the ire of Warnock.
"It is appalling at this level, I feel really let down," the Cardiff boss told Sky Sports after the match. "The official has cost us, [it is an] absolute disgrace."
|Neymar and Mbappe have PSG privileges, says Rabiot
|Chelsea at a crossroads, admits Cahill
|Morata hints at Real Madrid return
|Ronaldo, Madrid deliver in big games – Emery
|Wenger cautious over Aubameyang, Henry comparisons
|Kane among the greats – Pochettino
|Allegri demands Juve improvements ahead of Spurs visit
|Former Manchester United midfielder Liam Miller dies aged 36
|Silva injury behind six subs controversy - Guardiola
|Guardiola wary of granting rest to relentless De Bruyne
|Millwall 1 Cardiff City 1: Disallowed goal leaves Warnock fuming
|Fiorentina 0 Juventus 2: Bernardeschi haunts Viola as Juve go top
|Mkhitaryan: Wenger understands players more than Mourinho
|Criticism of Zidane unfair - Makelele
|I left Arsenal for Man United to win everything, says Sanchez
|Buffon and Allegri reach Juventus landmarks against Fiorentina
|PSG striker Cavani misses Toulouse game
|Bayern goalkeeper Neuer holidays to aid injury recovery
|Copa final should be in a neutral stadium – Rakitic
|Mahrez denies going on strike after blocked Man City transfer
|´Focused´ Mahrez returns to Leicester training
|Pochettino: Wenger the last of his era
|Bong allegation could affect Rodriguez´s life after football – Pardew
|Napoli suspect patella fracture for Ghoulam
|Gattuso surprised by ´complete´ Calhanoglu
|Klopp won´t punish Lallana for U-23 red
|Rooney targets Everton manager role
|Sane closing in on Manchester City return
|Mourinho confused about Rooney´s Pogba assessment
|Gary Neville can be happy - Guardiola bites back in Man City subs row
|Godin ruled out of Atletico´s trip to Malaga
|New Man Utd contract a ´natural consequence´ for Shaw, says Mourinho
|Maybe Southampton fans are happy for Van Dijk money, says Klopp
|Lack of Morata return date concerns Chelsea boss Conte
|Ronaldo fired up as Zidane tries to avoid PSG talk
|Neymar to return against Toulouse, Emery confirms
|That´s a lie! Madrid boss Zidane slams Isco exit talk
|Heynckes vehemently opposes Effenberg´s Bundesliga split proposal
|Goretzka excited to face future club Bayern - Schalke coach Tedesco
|Man Utd outcast Mkhitaryan has ´nothing to prove´ at Arsenal
|Madrid should have signed a striker amid Benzema struggles, Papin claims
|O´Neill signs Northern Ireland contract extension
|Sigi keen on Zlatan stardust at LA Galaxy
|Melbourne Victory 1 Brisbane Roar 2: Maccarone magic boosts finals hopes
|Messi not from this world - Hazard lauds Barcelona superstar
|Finnbogason wants to rival Lewandowski after Aubameyang departure
|Silverware would make Chelsea´s season a success, says Hazard
|Wenger working on new Arsenal deals for Wilshere and Ramsey
|You never know in football - Hazard responds to Madrid speculation
|´I was definitely a big fan´ – Pulisic admits Man United support
|Khedira: Harry Kane the most complete striker
|Di Maria: I was close to leaving PSG for Barcelona
|Arsenal should replace Wenger with Conte – Merson
|Robin van Persie scores first goal since Feyenoord return
|Valverde: Barcelona deserved to reach Copa del Rey final
|Coutinho revels in first goal as Barcelona reach Copa del Rey final
|Valencia 0 Barcelona 2 (0-3 agg): Coutinho off the mark to send holders to final
|PSG star Mbappe given two-game ban for Rennes red
|PSG draw Marseille in Coupe de France quarter-finals
|Hazard: Champions League games hindering Chelsea
|Pique fit to start for Barcelona against Valencia
|Absolutely gutted and in disbelief - Rodriguez vows to fight FA charge
|Stoichkov can´t see Neymar at Real Madrid
|FA charges West Brom´s Rodriguez over incident with Brighton´s Bong
|Ronaldo uncertain if Icardi wants Real Madrid move
|Carvalhal delivers pastry treats to Swansea press pack
|Manchester United boast Sanchez shirt-sale record amid £21.1m loss
|Jardim: Pellegri ready for Monaco debut
|Mahrez not returning for Man City clash, confirms Puel
|Roma target Badelj could stay at Fiorentina
|Pulisic ´focused´ at Dortmund amid reported Premier League interest
|Zaha out for a month to add to Crystal Palace injury list
|Football is ´so sensitive´ about diving, says Pochettino
|Lokomotiv Moscow rejected €10m Neymar deal, claims former president
|Everyone has their way of venting - Suarez understands Pique´s Espanyol celebration
|Racing Club expect Lautaro Martinez to join Inter in €27m deal
|Pique ´ready´ to face Valencia despite knee injury reports
|Stoger undecided on Reus´ Dortmund return
|Bayern´s Lewandowski not interested in Real Madrid speculation
|Neymar leaving Barcelona a sporting gamble - PSG coach Emery
|Allegri lauds ´role model´ Higuain, rules Dybala out
|Wenger defends Aubameyang against Dortmund CEO accusations
|Salah wants Golden Boot from Spurs star Kane
|English players now diving masters - Wenger sympathises with referees
|Cech a doubt for north London derby, Wenger confirms
|Firmino ´very privileged´ to receive Klopp praise
|PSG favourites against Real Madrid – Xavi
|Man City goalkeeper Ederson believes he could play in midfield
|Bellamy: Only matter of time before De Gea leaves Man United for Real Madrid
|Conte kills players in training, says Chiellini
|Xavi: Neymar will win Ballon d´Or after Messi, Ronaldo
|Hazard beats De Bruyne and Mertens to Belgian gong
|He won the Premier League last year – Valverde backs under-fire Conte
|Ronaldo: Real Madrid should sign Neymar
|Beckham, Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos – Real Madrid trio reunited
|Valverde won´t curb Suarez´s ´aggression´ despite Copa final risk