Gary Neville can be happy - Guardiola bites back in Man City subs row

Pep Guardiola will name a full complement of Manchester City substitutes against Leicester City – news that he joked will please Gary Neville.
Ex-Manchester United and England defender Neville lambasted Guardiola's decision to name six substitutes for last weekend's 1-1 draw at Burnley, arguing the final allocated spot on City's bench should have gone to a youth team player.
"I think it's a joke, I absolutely think it's a joke," Neville told Sky Sports.
"If you're the academy or reserve team manager at Manchester City you must think 'I'm wasting my time'. Forget the fact they've spent however much money, six players on the bench… to me, it's like a protest."
Guardiola maintained the absences of David Silva, Leroy Sane, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden and John Stones – the latter two are available to face Leicester after recovering from respective ankle and knee complaints – were a factor in his decision, while also citing the fact City's Under-23 side played the day before the seniors travelled to Turf Moor.
The former Barcelona boss was happy to tell a pre-match news conference on Friday that he would be avoiding such controversy this time around.
"We have 18 players tomorrow so Gary Neville can be happy," he said, having shaken or nodded his head to state whether his quintet of absentees from last time out would be ready to play.
We would like to have 18 players not 17 but the others are injured. Stones hurt his knee but he will be back for @LCFC and @FCBasel1893.— PepTeam (@PepTeam) February 3, 2018
Nos hubiera gustado venir con 18 jugadores pero solo hay 17 disponibles. Stones se lesionó la rodilla pero volverá ante Leicester y Basilea. pic.twitter.com/7VTPM2LCch
Guardiola had hoped to have Riyad Mahrez among his options in the battle for honours on four fronts but City's bid to sign Leicester's star attacker on transfer deadline day last week fell short.
The Algeria international subsequently went AWOL but, a day after Leicester boss Claude Puel said Mahrez would not feature at the Eithad Stadium, he returned to training on Friday.
Irrespective of the 26-year-old's involvement at the weekend, Guardiola feels the Foxes have plenty of ways to threaten his runaway league leaders.
"Leicester have the fundamentals they have from a long time ago that helped them to be champions in the Premier League," he explained.
"But he [Puel] introduced something else. They play more between each other, they have more and more passes.
"They are a strong team. We cannot forget it was not a century ago but two seasons ago when they were champions. Still, they remain – except for two or three players – the same.
"They are so dangerous with [Jamie] Vardy, [Marc] Albrighton, Mahrez if he plays, with [Shinji] Okazaki.
"We know Kelechi [Iheanacho] in the box is so, so dangerous. They have a lot of arguments to make problems."
On Mahrez, Guardiola added: "Hopefully he will come back soon to play football. We enjoy watching him play and, as soon as possible, he should come back with Leicester and play at his level."
|Rooney targets Everton manager role
|Sane closing in on Manchester City return
|Mourinho confused about Rooney´s Pogba assessment
|Gary Neville can be happy - Guardiola bites back in Man City subs row
|Godin ruled out of Atletico´s trip to Malaga
|New Man Utd contract a ´natural consequence´ for Shaw, says Mourinho
|Maybe Southampton fans are happy for Van Dijk money, says Klopp
|Lack of Morata return date concerns Chelsea boss Conte
|Ronaldo fired up as Zidane tries to avoid PSG talk
|Neymar to return against Toulouse, Emery confirms
|That´s a lie! Madrid boss Zidane slams Isco exit talk
|Heynckes vehemently opposes Effenberg´s Bundesliga split proposal
|Goretzka excited to face future club Bayern - Schalke coach Tedesco
|Man Utd outcast Mkhitaryan has ´nothing to prove´ at Arsenal
|Madrid should have signed a striker amid Benzema struggles, Papin claims
|O´Neill signs Northern Ireland contract extension
|Sigi keen on Zlatan stardust at LA Galaxy
|Melbourne Victory 1 Brisbane Roar 2: Maccarone magic boosts finals hopes
|Messi not from this world - Hazard lauds Barcelona superstar
|Finnbogason wants to rival Lewandowski after Aubameyang departure
|Silverware would make Chelsea´s season a success, says Hazard
|Wenger working on new Arsenal deals for Wilshere and Ramsey
|You never know in football - Hazard responds to Madrid speculation
|´I was definitely a big fan´ – Pulisic admits Man United support
|Khedira: Harry Kane the most complete striker
|Di Maria: I was close to leaving PSG for Barcelona
|Arsenal should replace Wenger with Conte – Merson
|Robin van Persie scores first goal since Feyenoord return
|Valverde: Barcelona deserved to reach Copa del Rey final
|Coutinho revels in first goal as Barcelona reach Copa del Rey final
|Valencia 0 Barcelona 2 (0-3 agg): Coutinho off the mark to send holders to final
|PSG star Mbappe given two-game ban for Rennes red
|PSG draw Marseille in Coupe de France quarter-finals
|Hazard: Champions League games hindering Chelsea
|Pique fit to start for Barcelona against Valencia
|Absolutely gutted and in disbelief - Rodriguez vows to fight FA charge
|Stoichkov can´t see Neymar at Real Madrid
|FA charges West Brom´s Rodriguez over incident with Brighton´s Bong
|Ronaldo uncertain if Icardi wants Real Madrid move
|Carvalhal delivers pastry treats to Swansea press pack
|Manchester United boast Sanchez shirt-sale record amid £21.1m loss
|Jardim: Pellegri ready for Monaco debut
|Mahrez not returning for Man City clash, confirms Puel
|Roma target Badelj could stay at Fiorentina
|Pulisic ´focused´ at Dortmund amid reported Premier League interest
|Zaha out for a month to add to Crystal Palace injury list
|Football is ´so sensitive´ about diving, says Pochettino
|Lokomotiv Moscow rejected €10m Neymar deal, claims former president
|Everyone has their way of venting - Suarez understands Pique´s Espanyol celebration
|Racing Club expect Lautaro Martinez to join Inter in €27m deal
|Pique ´ready´ to face Valencia despite knee injury reports
|Stoger undecided on Reus´ Dortmund return
|Bayern´s Lewandowski not interested in Real Madrid speculation
|Neymar leaving Barcelona a sporting gamble - PSG coach Emery
|Allegri lauds ´role model´ Higuain, rules Dybala out
|Wenger defends Aubameyang against Dortmund CEO accusations
|Salah wants Golden Boot from Spurs star Kane
|English players now diving masters - Wenger sympathises with referees
|Cech a doubt for north London derby, Wenger confirms
|Firmino ´very privileged´ to receive Klopp praise
|PSG favourites against Real Madrid – Xavi
|Man City goalkeeper Ederson believes he could play in midfield
|Bellamy: Only matter of time before De Gea leaves Man United for Real Madrid
|Conte kills players in training, says Chiellini
|Xavi: Neymar will win Ballon d´Or after Messi, Ronaldo
|Hazard beats De Bruyne and Mertens to Belgian gong
|He won the Premier League last year – Valverde backs under-fire Conte
|Ronaldo: Real Madrid should sign Neymar
|Beckham, Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos – Real Madrid trio reunited
|Valverde won´t curb Suarez´s ´aggression´ despite Copa final risk
|Pochettino backs Lamela to reach ´a higher level than before´
|Sevilla 2 Leganes 0 (3-1 agg): Correa & Vazquez send Montella´s men into final
|Tottenham 2 Newport County 0: Lamela strike helps Spurs to fifth round
|Thiago back in full Bayern Munich training
|´Stunning player´ Salah leaves Liverpool greats shocked
|Deeney facing no action for middle-finger salute to Chelsea fans
|Barcelona´s Dembele on track to return before Chelsea clash
|Ronaldo: I have years left at the top
|Evra reunites with Moyes at West Ham
|Effenberg proposes Bundesliga split to prevent Bayern dominance
|WATCH: Luis Suarez scores comical goal in Barcelona training
|Pellegri keen to become Monaco´s next teen superstar
|Keita not as consistent this year, says Hasenhuttl
|Sanchez punished for tax evasion in Spain
|Gattuso could stay at Milan for 10 years, says Mirabelli
|Gundogan: Aubameyang saga a burden for Dortmund
|Messi reveals name of third son
|Mbappe calls for Di Maria to start when PSG face Madrid
|Coutinho hails ´genius´ Iniesta
|Pochettino: We are going to kill the game by over-analysing
|Ronaldo not on the decline – Mbappe
|Messi gets better every day – Coutinho
|PSG coach Emery happy to avoid injuries ahead of Champions League tie with Real Madrid
|Lingard apologises over ´totally unacceptable´ tweet during Munich memorial service