Buffon and Allegri reach Juventus landmarks against Fiorentina

Juventus icon Gianluigi Buffon and coach Massimiliano Allegri will reach notable landmarks against historic rivals Fiorentina on Friday.

The match will be Buffon's 500th league game in a Juventus jersey, while Allegri will take charge of his 200th fixture as the club's coach across all competitions.

Buffon is only the second player to reach 500 league games for the club, with Alessandro Del Piero (513) the only other player to do so.

The majority of those appearances have come in Serie A, but 37 were in the second tier during the 2006-07 campaign after Juve had been demoted due to the Calciopoli scandal.

Allegri reaches the 200 matches mark nearly four years on from his surprise appointment in July 2014.

Only Carlo Parola (212), Heriberto Herrera (215), Marcello Lippi (405) and Giovanni Trapattoni (596) have taken charge of more Juve games than Allegri.