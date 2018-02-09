Arsenal should replace Wenger with Conte – Merson

Paul Merson has called on Arsenal to replace Arsene Wenger with Antonio Conte should the Italian boss leave London rivals Chelsea.
Conte guided Chelsea to the Premier League title last season but his future at Stamford Bridge is uncertain following back-to-back defeats.
Chelsea crashed to a 4-1 loss at Watford, increasing the pressure on under-fire head coach Conte, who could be replaced by former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique.
Arsenal – sixth in the table – are five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea and should be looking to appoint Conte despite Wenger only signing a new two-year deal last May, according to former attacker Merson.
"The day Conte leaves Chelsea, if I was Arsenal, I'd be straight on the phone," Merson told Sky Sports. "Managers like Conte don't come along too often.
"Arsenal need someone that is going to go in there and upset people. Conte upsets people. He wants you to play a certain way and he'll make you rock solid at the back. As soon as Arsenal get rock solid at the back, they'll be a force.
"I think Arsenal would say: 'we'd have you next season'. I think they'd be mad if they didn't.
"I think it ticks all the boxes. Arsenal can't keep missing all these managers. You can't tell me Pep Guardiola wouldn't want to have managed Arsenal? If he had that opportunity, he'd have gone to Arsenal in my opinion.
"Jurgen Klopp, Jose Mourinho, they all went to Arsenal's rivals because Wenger was sat there in the manager's seat instead of saying the time was right to leave.
"There are other top managers like Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus, but he might come in and it would take him a year to get used to the Premier League - like it did with Klopp."
|Silverware would make Chelsea´s season a success, says Hazard
|Wenger working on new Arsenal deals for Wilshere and Ramsey
|You never know in football - Hazard responds to Madrid speculation
|´I was definitely a big fan´ – Pulisic admits Man United support
|Khedira: Harry Kane the most complete striker
|Di Maria: I was close to leaving PSG for Barcelona
|Arsenal should replace Wenger with Conte – Merson
|Robin van Persie scores first goal since Feyenoord return
|Valverde: Barcelona deserved to reach Copa del Rey final
|Coutinho revels in first goal as Barcelona reach Copa del Rey final
|Valencia 0 Barcelona 2 (0-3 agg): Coutinho off the mark to send holders to final
|PSG star Mbappe given two-game ban for Rennes red
|PSG draw Marseille in Coupe de France quarter-finals
|Hazard: Champions League games hindering Chelsea
|Pique fit to start for Barcelona against Valencia
|Absolutely gutted and in disbelief - Rodriguez vows to fight FA charge
|Stoichkov can´t see Neymar at Real Madrid
|FA charges West Brom´s Rodriguez over incident with Brighton´s Bong
|Ronaldo uncertain if Icardi wants Real Madrid move
|Carvalhal delivers pastry treats to Swansea press pack
|Manchester United boast Sanchez shirt-sale record amid £21.1m loss
|Jardim: Pellegri ready for Monaco debut
|Mahrez not returning for Man City clash, confirms Puel
|Roma target Badelj could stay at Fiorentina
|Pulisic ´focused´ at Dortmund amid reported Premier League interest
|Zaha out for a month to add to Crystal Palace injury list
|Football is ´so sensitive´ about diving, says Pochettino
|Lokomotiv Moscow rejected €10m Neymar deal, claims former president
|Everyone has their way of venting - Suarez understands Pique´s Espanyol celebration
|Racing Club expect Lautaro Martinez to join Inter in €27m deal
|Pique ´ready´ to face Valencia despite knee injury reports
|Stoger undecided on Reus´ Dortmund return
|Bayern´s Lewandowski not interested in Real Madrid speculation
|Neymar leaving Barcelona a sporting gamble - PSG coach Emery
|Allegri lauds ´role model´ Higuain, rules Dybala out
|Wenger defends Aubameyang against Dortmund CEO accusations
|Salah wants Golden Boot from Spurs star Kane
|English players now diving masters - Wenger sympathises with referees
|Cech a doubt for north London derby, Wenger confirms
|Firmino ´very privileged´ to receive Klopp praise
|PSG favourites against Real Madrid – Xavi
|Man City goalkeeper Ederson believes he could play in midfield
|Bellamy: Only matter of time before De Gea leaves Man United for Real Madrid
|Conte kills players in training, says Chiellini
|Xavi: Neymar will win Ballon d´Or after Messi, Ronaldo
|Hazard beats De Bruyne and Mertens to Belgian gong
|He won the Premier League last year – Valverde backs under-fire Conte
|Ronaldo: Real Madrid should sign Neymar
|Beckham, Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos – Real Madrid trio reunited
|Valverde won´t curb Suarez´s ´aggression´ despite Copa final risk
|Pochettino backs Lamela to reach ´a higher level than before´
|Sevilla 2 Leganes 0 (3-1 agg): Correa & Vazquez send Montella´s men into final
|Tottenham 2 Newport County 0: Lamela strike helps Spurs to fifth round
|Thiago back in full Bayern Munich training
|´Stunning player´ Salah leaves Liverpool greats shocked
|Deeney facing no action for middle-finger salute to Chelsea fans
|Barcelona´s Dembele on track to return before Chelsea clash
|Ronaldo: I have years left at the top
|Evra reunites with Moyes at West Ham
|Effenberg proposes Bundesliga split to prevent Bayern dominance
|WATCH: Luis Suarez scores comical goal in Barcelona training
|Pellegri keen to become Monaco´s next teen superstar
|Keita not as consistent this year, says Hasenhuttl
|Sanchez punished for tax evasion in Spain
|Gattuso could stay at Milan for 10 years, says Mirabelli
|Gundogan: Aubameyang saga a burden for Dortmund
|Messi reveals name of third son
|Mbappe calls for Di Maria to start when PSG face Madrid
|Coutinho hails ´genius´ Iniesta
|Pochettino: We are going to kill the game by over-analysing
|Ronaldo not on the decline – Mbappe
|Messi gets better every day – Coutinho
|PSG coach Emery happy to avoid injuries ahead of Champions League tie with Real Madrid
|Lingard apologises over ´totally unacceptable´ tweet during Munich memorial service