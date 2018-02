Valverde won´t curb Suarez´s ´aggression´ despite Copa final risk

Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde insists he will not ask Luis Suarez to curb his "aggression" despite the risk of a ban for the Copa del Rey final.

The forward has earned eight yellow cards in all competitions this season and another in Thursday's cup semi-final second leg against Valencia would see him suspended for the final in April.

Suarez was banned for last year's final win over Deportivo Alaves, too, after being sent off in the last-four win over Atletico Madrid.

But Valverde says the way the former Liverpool star plays on the edge is a crucial part of the attacking set-up of his side.

"I've spoken with Luis Suarez about his character on the odd occasion," Valverde told a news conference. "The aggression he has in attack, with how he looks for space and goals, is good for us, even if sometimes it can lead to a booking or something.

"But now we've got a semi-final to play. Suarez is experienced and he knows how to look after himself. We're going to give everything to win. We will worry about the future later."

Barca take a 1-0 lead into Thursday's clash at Mestalla.