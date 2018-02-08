Valencia 0 Barcelona 2 (0-3 agg): Coutinho off the mark to send holders to final

Philippe Coutinho scored his first goal for Barcelona as they secured a 2-0 win over Valencia on Thursday and a 3-0 aggregate victory in their Copa del Rey semi-final.
The Brazil international, a €160million signing from Liverpool last month, came off the bench to break the deadlock before Ivan Rakitic sealed the win and kept the Catalans' hopes of a treble alive.
Coutinho was perhaps surprisingly left out of the starting line-up in favour of Andre Gomes at Mestalla as head coach Ernesto Valverde named a strong side that included Gerard Pique, who recovered in time from a knee problem.
Valencia had lost their last three matches in a row but looked the more dangerous in the first half, with Rodrigo Moreno powering their best chance off the underside of the crossbar.
Coutinho's half-time introduction changed the course of the game, though, the midfielder sweeping home a cross from fellow former Liverpool man Luis Suarez, who also set up his first goal for the Premier League club back in February 2013.
Rakitic finished in style after more good work from Suarez, meaning Barca will meet Sevilla in the final in a repeat of the 2016 showdown, after Vincenzo Montella's side beat Leganes 3-1 over two legs.
@Phil_Coutinho— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 8, 2018
#CopaBarça #ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/K23R5pp31l
Both goalkeepers were tested in the opening 10 minutes, with Jasper Cillessen claiming a Francis Coquelin shot before Lionel Messi's free-kick was beaten acrobatically away by Jaume Domenech.
The end-to-end nature of the game continued as Rodrigo rattled the crossbar with a fine header from Jose Gaya's cross, and Suarez failed to control a pinpoint pass from Andres Iniesta two minutes later.
Valencia looked sharp on the counter-attack and seemed the more likely to break the deadlock, with Cillessen again called into action to deny Rodrigo.
Coutinho replaced Gomes at the break to give Barca more of a threat going forward and the decision paid off four minutes into the second half. Suarez drove into the penalty area down the left and crossed towards the far post, where Coutinho stretched to turn the ball back across goal and into the left-hand corner.
1 - @LuisSuarez9 also assisted Coutinho's first goal for Liverpool (v Swansea in February 2013). Association pic.twitter.com/z3cxazCA5G— OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 8, 2018
The goal seemed to sap the belief from the Mestalla crowd and the Valencia players and Suarez nearly curled home a second Barca goal after a sustained period of possession for the visitors.
Messi saw a shot saved by Domenech and Martin Montoya blocked Jordi Alba's rebound wide, although the former Barca man was lucky not to concede a penalty, with the ball clearly striking his arm.
Simone Zaza fired a good chance over the bar as Valencia pushed forward for a lifeline, with Rakitic twice shooting wide on the break as the home side began to look exposed at the back.
Gaya thought he had halved the deficit with quarter of an hour left but Cillessen produced one of the saves of the season to block his effort from point-blank range and turn the ball past the post.
The stop proved pivotal as, with eight minutes left, Suarez stole back possession and fed Rakitic, who fired home from just inside the box to safeguard the win.
The only concern for Barca will be the sight of Pique in obvious discomfort after going off late on to be replaced by €11.8m man Yerry Mina, who made his debut.
|Silverware would make Chelsea´s season a success, says Hazard
|Wenger working on new Arsenal deals for Wilshere and Ramsey
|You never know in football - Hazard responds to Madrid speculation
|´I was definitely a big fan´ – Pulisic admits Man United support
|Khedira: Harry Kane the most complete striker
|Di Maria: I was close to leaving PSG for Barcelona
|Arsenal should replace Wenger with Conte – Merson
|Robin van Persie scores first goal since Feyenoord return
|Valverde: Barcelona deserved to reach Copa del Rey final
|Coutinho revels in first goal as Barcelona reach Copa del Rey final
|Valencia 0 Barcelona 2 (0-3 agg): Coutinho off the mark to send holders to final
|PSG star Mbappe given two-game ban for Rennes red
|PSG draw Marseille in Coupe de France quarter-finals
|Hazard: Champions League games hindering Chelsea
|Pique fit to start for Barcelona against Valencia
|Absolutely gutted and in disbelief - Rodriguez vows to fight FA charge
|Stoichkov can´t see Neymar at Real Madrid
|FA charges West Brom´s Rodriguez over incident with Brighton´s Bong
|Ronaldo uncertain if Icardi wants Real Madrid move
|Carvalhal delivers pastry treats to Swansea press pack
|Manchester United boast Sanchez shirt-sale record amid £21.1m loss
|Jardim: Pellegri ready for Monaco debut
|Mahrez not returning for Man City clash, confirms Puel
|Roma target Badelj could stay at Fiorentina
|Pulisic ´focused´ at Dortmund amid reported Premier League interest
|Zaha out for a month to add to Crystal Palace injury list
|Football is ´so sensitive´ about diving, says Pochettino
|Lokomotiv Moscow rejected €10m Neymar deal, claims former president
|Everyone has their way of venting - Suarez understands Pique´s Espanyol celebration
|Racing Club expect Lautaro Martinez to join Inter in €27m deal
|Pique ´ready´ to face Valencia despite knee injury reports
|Stoger undecided on Reus´ Dortmund return
|Bayern´s Lewandowski not interested in Real Madrid speculation
|Neymar leaving Barcelona a sporting gamble - PSG coach Emery
|Allegri lauds ´role model´ Higuain, rules Dybala out
|Wenger defends Aubameyang against Dortmund CEO accusations
|Salah wants Golden Boot from Spurs star Kane
|English players now diving masters - Wenger sympathises with referees
|Cech a doubt for north London derby, Wenger confirms
|Firmino ´very privileged´ to receive Klopp praise
|PSG favourites against Real Madrid – Xavi
|Man City goalkeeper Ederson believes he could play in midfield
|Bellamy: Only matter of time before De Gea leaves Man United for Real Madrid
|Conte kills players in training, says Chiellini
|Xavi: Neymar will win Ballon d´Or after Messi, Ronaldo
|Hazard beats De Bruyne and Mertens to Belgian gong
|He won the Premier League last year – Valverde backs under-fire Conte
|Ronaldo: Real Madrid should sign Neymar
|Beckham, Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos – Real Madrid trio reunited
|Valverde won´t curb Suarez´s ´aggression´ despite Copa final risk
|Pochettino backs Lamela to reach ´a higher level than before´
|Sevilla 2 Leganes 0 (3-1 agg): Correa & Vazquez send Montella´s men into final
|Tottenham 2 Newport County 0: Lamela strike helps Spurs to fifth round
|Thiago back in full Bayern Munich training
|´Stunning player´ Salah leaves Liverpool greats shocked
|Deeney facing no action for middle-finger salute to Chelsea fans
|Barcelona´s Dembele on track to return before Chelsea clash
|Ronaldo: I have years left at the top
|Evra reunites with Moyes at West Ham
|Effenberg proposes Bundesliga split to prevent Bayern dominance
|WATCH: Luis Suarez scores comical goal in Barcelona training
|Pellegri keen to become Monaco´s next teen superstar
|Keita not as consistent this year, says Hasenhuttl
|Sanchez punished for tax evasion in Spain
|Gattuso could stay at Milan for 10 years, says Mirabelli
|Gundogan: Aubameyang saga a burden for Dortmund
|Messi reveals name of third son
|Mbappe calls for Di Maria to start when PSG face Madrid
|Coutinho hails ´genius´ Iniesta
|Pochettino: We are going to kill the game by over-analysing
|Ronaldo not on the decline – Mbappe
|Messi gets better every day – Coutinho
|PSG coach Emery happy to avoid injuries ahead of Champions League tie with Real Madrid
|Lingard apologises over ´totally unacceptable´ tweet during Munich memorial service