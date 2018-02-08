Related

Article

Valencia 0 Barcelona 2 (0-3 agg): Coutinho off the mark to send holders to final

8 February 2018 23:23

Philippe Coutinho scored his first goal for Barcelona as they secured a 2-0 win over Valencia on Thursday and a 3-0 aggregate victory in their Copa del Rey semi-final.

The Brazil international, a €160million signing from Liverpool last month, came off the bench to break the deadlock before Ivan Rakitic sealed the win and kept the Catalans' hopes of a treble alive.

Coutinho was perhaps surprisingly left out of the starting line-up in favour of Andre Gomes at Mestalla as head coach Ernesto Valverde named a strong side that included Gerard Pique, who recovered in time from a knee problem.

Valencia had lost their last three matches in a row but looked the more dangerous in the first half, with Rodrigo Moreno powering their best chance off the underside of the crossbar.

Coutinho's half-time introduction changed the course of the game, though, the midfielder sweeping home a cross from fellow former Liverpool man Luis Suarez, who also set up his first goal for the Premier League club back in February 2013.

Rakitic finished in style after more good work from Suarez, meaning Barca will meet Sevilla in the final in a repeat of the 2016 showdown, after Vincenzo Montella's side beat Leganes 3-1 over two legs.

Both goalkeepers were tested in the opening 10 minutes, with Jasper Cillessen claiming a Francis Coquelin shot before Lionel Messi's free-kick was beaten acrobatically away by Jaume Domenech.

The end-to-end nature of the game continued as Rodrigo rattled the crossbar with a fine header from Jose Gaya's cross, and Suarez failed to control a pinpoint pass from Andres Iniesta two minutes later.

Valencia looked sharp on the counter-attack and seemed the more likely to break the deadlock, with Cillessen again called into action to deny Rodrigo.

Coutinho replaced Gomes at the break to give Barca more of a threat going forward and the decision paid off four minutes into the second half. Suarez drove into the penalty area down the left and crossed towards the far post, where Coutinho stretched to turn the ball back across goal and into the left-hand corner.

The goal seemed to sap the belief from the Mestalla crowd and the Valencia players and Suarez nearly curled home a second Barca goal after a sustained period of possession for the visitors.

Messi saw a shot saved by Domenech and Martin Montoya blocked Jordi Alba's rebound wide, although the former Barca man was lucky not to concede a penalty, with the ball clearly striking his arm.

Simone Zaza fired a good chance over the bar as Valencia pushed forward for a lifeline, with Rakitic twice shooting wide on the break as the home side began to look exposed at the back.

Gaya thought he had halved the deficit with quarter of an hour left but Cillessen produced one of the saves of the season to block his effort from point-blank range and turn the ball past the post.

The stop proved pivotal as, with eight minutes left, Suarez stole back possession and fed Rakitic, who fired home from just inside the box to safeguard the win.

The only concern for Barca will be the sight of Pique in obvious discomfort after going off late on to be replaced by €11.8m man Yerry Mina, who made his debut.

Sponsored links

Friday 9 February

10:54 Silverware would make Chelsea´s season a success, says Hazard
10:24 Wenger working on new Arsenal deals for Wilshere and Ramsey
09:29 You never know in football - Hazard responds to Madrid speculation
07:36 ´I was definitely a big fan´ – Pulisic admits Man United support
06:51 Khedira: Harry Kane the most complete striker
06:08 Di Maria: I was close to leaving PSG for Barcelona
04:09 Arsenal should replace Wenger with Conte – Merson
02:24 Robin van Persie scores first goal since Feyenoord return
02:03 Valverde: Barcelona deserved to reach Copa del Rey final
00:18 Coutinho revels in first goal as Barcelona reach Copa del Rey final

Thursday 8 February

23:23 Valencia 0 Barcelona 2 (0-3 agg): Coutinho off the mark to send holders to final
22:12 PSG star Mbappe given two-game ban for Rennes red
21:00 PSG draw Marseille in Coupe de France quarter-finals
20:45 Hazard: Champions League games hindering Chelsea
20:34 Pique fit to start for Barcelona against Valencia
19:21 Absolutely gutted and in disbelief - Rodriguez vows to fight FA charge
19:19 Stoichkov can´t see Neymar at Real Madrid
18:58 FA charges West Brom´s Rodriguez over incident with Brighton´s Bong
18:15 Ronaldo uncertain if Icardi wants Real Madrid move
17:30 Carvalhal delivers pastry treats to Swansea press pack
17:21 Manchester United boast Sanchez shirt-sale record amid £21.1m loss
17:21 Jardim: Pellegri ready for Monaco debut
17:10 Mahrez not returning for Man City clash, confirms Puel
16:54 Roma target Badelj could stay at Fiorentina
16:36 Pulisic ´focused´ at Dortmund amid reported Premier League interest
16:21 Zaha out for a month to add to Crystal Palace injury list
16:03 Football is ´so sensitive´ about diving, says Pochettino
15:50 Lokomotiv Moscow rejected €10m Neymar deal, claims former president
15:48 Everyone has their way of venting - Suarez understands Pique´s Espanyol celebration
15:11 Racing Club expect Lautaro Martinez to join Inter in €27m deal
14:58 Pique ´ready´ to face Valencia despite knee injury reports
14:45 Stoger undecided on Reus´ Dortmund return
14:22 Bayern´s Lewandowski not interested in Real Madrid speculation
13:59 Neymar leaving Barcelona a sporting gamble - PSG coach Emery
13:48 Allegri lauds ´role model´ Higuain, rules Dybala out
13:10 Wenger defends Aubameyang against Dortmund CEO accusations
12:56 Salah wants Golden Boot from Spurs star Kane
12:32 English players now diving masters - Wenger sympathises with referees
11:20 Cech a doubt for north London derby, Wenger confirms
09:47 Firmino ´very privileged´ to receive Klopp praise
06:40 PSG favourites against Real Madrid – Xavi
05:57 Man City goalkeeper Ederson believes he could play in midfield
05:14 Bellamy: Only matter of time before De Gea leaves Man United for Real Madrid
04:20 Conte kills players in training, says Chiellini
04:17 Xavi: Neymar will win Ballon d´Or after Messi, Ronaldo
03:25 Hazard beats De Bruyne and Mertens to Belgian gong
03:06 He won the Premier League last year – Valverde backs under-fire Conte
01:57 Ronaldo: Real Madrid should sign Neymar
01:51 Beckham, Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos – Real Madrid trio reunited
00:38 Valverde won´t curb Suarez´s ´aggression´ despite Copa final risk

Wednesday 7 February

23:53 Pochettino backs Lamela to reach ´a higher level than before´
23:24 Sevilla 2 Leganes 0 (3-1 agg): Correa & Vazquez send Montella´s men into final
22:38 Tottenham 2 Newport County 0: Lamela strike helps Spurs to fifth round
20:23 Thiago back in full Bayern Munich training
19:50 ´Stunning player´ Salah leaves Liverpool greats shocked
19:19 Deeney facing no action for middle-finger salute to Chelsea fans
18:38 Barcelona´s Dembele on track to return before Chelsea clash
17:37 Ronaldo: I have years left at the top
16:06 Evra reunites with Moyes at West Ham
15:41 Effenberg proposes Bundesliga split to prevent Bayern dominance
14:14 WATCH: Luis Suarez scores comical goal in Barcelona training
13:41 Pellegri keen to become Monaco´s next teen superstar
13:21 Keita not as consistent this year, says Hasenhuttl
13:19 Sanchez punished for tax evasion in Spain
12:07 Gattuso could stay at Milan for 10 years, says Mirabelli
11:08 Gundogan: Aubameyang saga a burden for Dortmund
10:42 Messi reveals name of third son
09:34 Mbappe calls for Di Maria to start when PSG face Madrid
07:11 Coutinho hails ´genius´ Iniesta
06:08 Pochettino: We are going to kill the game by over-analysing
05:10 Ronaldo not on the decline – Mbappe
03:32 Messi gets better every day – Coutinho
01:21 PSG coach Emery happy to avoid injuries ahead of Champions League tie with Real Madrid
00:48 Lingard apologises over ´totally unacceptable´ tweet during Munich memorial service

La Liga table

# Team MP D P
1 Barcelona 22 +49 58
2 Atlético Madrid 22 +24 49
3 Valencia 22 +16 40
4 Real Madrid 21 +24 39
5 Villarreal 22 +7 37
6 Sevilla 22 -6 33
7 Eibar 22 -3 32
8 Celta de Vigo 22 +7 31
9 Girona 22 +2 31
10 Real Betis 22 -8 30
11 Getafe 22 +5 29
12 Leganés 21 -1 29
13 Athletic Club 22 -1 27
14 Real Sociedad 22 +1 26
15 Espanyol 22 -10 25
16 Deportivo Alavés 22 -13 22
17 Levante 22 -12 20
18 Deportivo La C… 22 -27 17
19 Las Palmas 22 -33 17
20 Málaga 22 -21 13

Facebook

18+ GambleAware