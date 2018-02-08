Roma target Badelj could stay at Fiorentina

Milan Badelj has revealed he could yet stay at Fiorentina, and is adamant his future will not be decided by "financial conditions".

The Croatia midfielder, whose Fiorentina contract is due to expire at the end of the season, has been widely linked with a switch to Serie A rivals Roma.

But Badelj claimed he is not necessarily set on moving to the capital or anywhere else, and remains focused at Stadio Artemio Franchi, where he could yet agree an extension.

"My Fiorentina contract expires in June," he told Corriere dello Sport. "It's not the financial conditions that make the difference, but rather what could be an opportunity for life.

"There's talk about Roma, like a lot of other teams, but for now I'm a Fiorentina player.

"I want to bring Fiorentina up and then, after that, I could even stay."

Badelj has played 20 times in Serie A this season, with Fiorentina in 11th place ahead of Friday's clash with Juventus.