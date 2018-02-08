PSG draw Marseille in Coupe de France quarter-finals

Ligue 1's top two sides will go head-to-head in the last eight of the Coupe de France as Paris Saint-Germain host Marseille in a repeat of the 2016 final.

PSG, aiming to win the Coupe de France for the fourth year in a row, beat Sochaux 4-1 to reach the quarter-finals despite Neymar having been rested.

Marseille thumped Bourg-en-Bresse 9-0, recording their biggest win in 70 years, to set up a trip to the French capital.

Lyon will travel to fellow Ligue 1 club Caen, while National side Chambly head to the winners of the final last-16 tie between Strasbourg and Grenoble.

In the last quarter-final, Les Herbiers were drawn at home to Ligue 2 opposition, with Lens set to visit the third-tier outfit.