Related

Article

Man City goalkeeper Ederson believes he could play in midfield

8 February 2018 05:57

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson believes he is capable of playing in midfield in the Premier League.

The Brazil international, 24, has been praised for his passing ability, which has helped Pep Guardiola's high-flying league leaders.

Ederson, the former Benfica shot-stopper, said he felt he could play as a midfielder if required.

"When I played in the Benfica youth teams, they would always call me to play in midfield if someone was missing and I didn't ever embarrass myself," he told FourFourTwo.

"So, if necessary I'm definitely up to the task. It wouldn't be easy, especially in the Premier League, but I think I could manage the challenge."

Ederson has made 25 Premier League appearances for City this term after arriving from Benfica for a reported £35million.

The shot-stopper said he had even worked on his free-kicks, but added he had several team-mates ahead of him in the pecking order.

"There are so many good players in this team who are ahead of me. I was always comfortable with the ball at my feet, and this helps me during games. I think it's a natural talent," Ederson said.

"It's something I've been working on since I started out at Sao Paulo, and over time I've tried to improve my skills.

"But even when I played in the local academy, I was trying to show off some ability with my feet. I actually scored several free-kicks."

Sponsored links

Thursday 8 February

09:47 Firmino ´very privileged´ to receive Klopp praise
06:40 PSG favourites against Real Madrid – Xavi
05:57 Man City goalkeeper Ederson believes he could play in midfield
05:14 Bellamy: Only matter of time before De Gea leaves Man United for Real Madrid
04:20 Conte kills players in training, says Chiellini
04:17 Xavi: Neymar will win Ballon d´Or after Messi, Ronaldo
03:25 Hazard beats De Bruyne and Mertens to Belgian gong
03:06 He won the Premier League last year – Valverde backs under-fire Conte
01:57 Ronaldo: Real Madrid should sign Neymar
01:51 Beckham, Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos – Real Madrid trio reunited
00:38 Valverde won´t curb Suarez´s ´aggression´ despite Copa final risk

Wednesday 7 February

23:53 Pochettino backs Lamela to reach ´a higher level than before´
23:24 Sevilla 2 Leganes 0 (3-1 agg): Correa & Vazquez send Montella´s men into final
22:38 Tottenham 2 Newport County 0: Lamela strike helps Spurs to fifth round
20:23 Thiago back in full Bayern Munich training
19:50 ´Stunning player´ Salah leaves Liverpool greats shocked
19:19 Deeney facing no action for middle-finger salute to Chelsea fans
18:38 Barcelona´s Dembele on track to return before Chelsea clash
17:37 Ronaldo: I have years left at the top
16:06 Evra reunites with Moyes at West Ham
15:41 Effenberg proposes Bundesliga split to prevent Bayern dominance
14:14 WATCH: Luis Suarez scores comical goal in Barcelona training
13:41 Pellegri keen to become Monaco´s next teen superstar
13:21 Keita not as consistent this year, says Hasenhuttl
13:19 Sanchez punished for tax evasion in Spain
12:07 Gattuso could stay at Milan for 10 years, says Mirabelli
11:08 Gundogan: Aubameyang saga a burden for Dortmund
10:42 Messi reveals name of third son
09:34 Mbappe calls for Di Maria to start when PSG face Madrid
07:11 Coutinho hails ´genius´ Iniesta
06:08 Pochettino: We are going to kill the game by over-analysing
05:10 Ronaldo not on the decline – Mbappe
03:32 Messi gets better every day – Coutinho
01:21 PSG coach Emery happy to avoid injuries ahead of Champions League tie with Real Madrid
00:48 Lingard apologises over ´totally unacceptable´ tweet during Munich memorial service

Tuesday 6 February

23:52 FA Cup Review: Swansea thump Notts County in record Liberty win
23:22 Lincoln add to Chelsea misery with EFL Trophy shootout win
23:01 Sochaux 1 Paris Saint-Germain 4: Di Maria hits treble in easy Coupe de France win
22:31 Chelsea keeper Courtois: My heart is in Madrid
21:57 Marseille record biggest win in 70 years with Coupe de France demolition job
21:35 Muller suffers thigh injury in Paderborn thrashing
20:22 Paderborn 0 Bayern Munich 6: Heynckes´ treble quest rolls on
19:57 Luis Alberto renews Lazio contract
19:37 Mourinho, Ferguson join fans at 60th anniversary of Munich air disaster
18:34 Azpilicueta: Chelsea will respond to ´massive setback´
17:59 How does Conte compare to other Chelsea managers?
17:29 West Ham slam Moyes departure claims
16:45 Heckingbottom ditches Barnsley to take charge of Leeds
15:59 Pochettino not ´obsessed´ with ending Tottenham trophy wait
15:49 Koeman named new Netherlands boss
14:45 Liverpool snap up Colombia youngster Arroyo
13:55 Young posts moving tribute to Munich disaster victims
13:13 Carvajal banned for Real Madrid v PSG
12:52 Shearer, Scholes and Gullit´s woes – the last time Chelsea suffered back-to-back Premier League thum
11:08 Injury-hit Kompany only motivated to play for Manchester City
09:15 Munich Remembered: Edwards a great fit to grace any era
09:00 Munich Remembered: Manchester a City United, then and now
06:10 Beckham: Champions League is Madrid and Ronaldo´s moment to shine
03:36 Sanchez perfect for Man United and he´ll lift Lukaku – Rooney
02:53 Thiago Silva: Messi tougher to defend than Ronaldo
02:01 Van Dijk says he can handle scrutiny after £75m transfer
01:26 Rooney: Kane may leave Tottenham if Spurs don´t win trophies
00:34 Watford´s Gracia thrilled with ´unforgettable´ Chelsea win
00:13 ´Winner´ Conte rejects claim players will decide his Chelsea fate

Facebook

18+ GambleAware