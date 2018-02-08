Man City goalkeeper Ederson believes he could play in midfield

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson believes he is capable of playing in midfield in the Premier League.

The Brazil international, 24, has been praised for his passing ability, which has helped Pep Guardiola's high-flying league leaders.

Ederson, the former Benfica shot-stopper, said he felt he could play as a midfielder if required.

"When I played in the Benfica youth teams, they would always call me to play in midfield if someone was missing and I didn't ever embarrass myself," he told FourFourTwo.

"So, if necessary I'm definitely up to the task. It wouldn't be easy, especially in the Premier League, but I think I could manage the challenge."

Ederson has made 25 Premier League appearances for City this term after arriving from Benfica for a reported £35million.

The shot-stopper said he had even worked on his free-kicks, but added he had several team-mates ahead of him in the pecking order.

"There are so many good players in this team who are ahead of me. I was always comfortable with the ball at my feet, and this helps me during games. I think it's a natural talent," Ederson said.

"It's something I've been working on since I started out at Sao Paulo, and over time I've tried to improve my skills.

"But even when I played in the local academy, I was trying to show off some ability with my feet. I actually scored several free-kicks."