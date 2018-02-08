Related

Article

Firmino ´very privileged´ to receive Klopp praise

8 February 2018 09:47

Jurgen Klopp's declaration that Liverpool attacker Roberto Firmino is world class has the Brazilian feeling "very privileged".

Firmino is enjoying another excellent season at Anfield, having scored 11 goals and set up another five in the Premier League this term.

The Brazil international has formed a deadly frontline alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, with Liverpool establishing themselves as one of the most entertaining sides in the league in terms of their attacking potency.

And while Salah and Mane have often attracted the plaudits, Klopp claimed in a recent interview that Firmino is "world class, pretty much every day", whereas the other two are not as consistently impressive.

Firmino, though, does not want to let that praise distract him.

"Although I don't follow much on social media, every time I read or listen to these nice comments, I feel a very privileged person," Firmino told Liverpool's official website.

"But I do not allow these kinds of comments to go to my head; I want to give more and more in the next match."

Firmino also has no intention of sitting back and admiring his tally of goal involvements this season either.

The 26-year-old is someone who will "dream aloud" and says he is determined to reach the next level.

"No, I am never happy," the former Hoffenheim star said. "I always want more from myself.

"That will not stop until I've finished my playing career. I dream aloud and I want more and more from myself.

"I always enjoy scoring for my team and I always plan to do my best and try and help the team with goals.

"That makes me very happy because I know I am helping the team when I score. I intend to score as many goals as I can to continue helping us to win."

