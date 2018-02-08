Article

Absolutely gutted and in disbelief - Rodriguez vows to fight FA charge

8 February 2018 19:21

Jay Rodriguez is "absolutely gutted and in disbelief" after being charged by the Football Association (FA) over a clash with Brighton and Hove Albion defender Gaetan Bong.

On Thursday, the FA charged Rodriguez with using "abusive and/or insulting words which included a reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race".

Cameroon international Bong made a complaint against Rodriguez after the forward appeared to squeeze his nose and waft a hand at the defender during Albion's 2-0 Premier League win on January 13.

But Rodriguez - who has until February 16 to formally respond to the FA charge - signalled he will fight to clear his name.

"Absolutely gutted and in disbelief at the situation I find myself in," Rodriguez wrote on Twitter.

"I 100 per cent deny the false allegation and will take the correct legal advice to prove my innocence."

 

In a statement released following the FA charge, director of football administration Richard Garlick confirmed West Brom will stand by Rodriguez.

"As a club we remain fully supportive and committed to backing Jay throughout this process," Garlick said.

 

Sponsored links

Thursday 8 February

22:12 PSG star Mbappe given two-game ban for Rennes red
21:00 PSG draw Marseille in Coupe de France quarter-finals
20:45 Hazard: Champions League games hindering Chelsea
20:34 Pique fit to start for Barcelona against Valencia
19:21 Absolutely gutted and in disbelief - Rodriguez vows to fight FA charge
19:19 Stoichkov can´t see Neymar at Real Madrid
18:58 FA charges West Brom´s Rodriguez over incident with Brighton´s Bong
18:15 Ronaldo uncertain if Icardi wants Real Madrid move
17:30 Carvalhal delivers pastry treats to Swansea press pack
17:21 Manchester United boast Sanchez shirt-sale record amid £21.1m loss
17:21 Jardim: Pellegri ready for Monaco debut
17:10 Mahrez not returning for Man City clash, confirms Puel
16:54 Roma target Badelj could stay at Fiorentina
16:36 Pulisic ´focused´ at Dortmund amid reported Premier League interest
16:21 Zaha out for a month to add to Crystal Palace injury list
16:03 Football is ´so sensitive´ about diving, says Pochettino
15:50 Lokomotiv Moscow rejected €10m Neymar deal, claims former president
15:48 Everyone has their way of venting - Suarez understands Pique´s Espanyol celebration
15:11 Racing Club expect Lautaro Martinez to join Inter in €27m deal
14:58 Pique ´ready´ to face Valencia despite knee injury reports
14:45 Stoger undecided on Reus´ Dortmund return
14:22 Bayern´s Lewandowski not interested in Real Madrid speculation
13:59 Neymar leaving Barcelona a sporting gamble - PSG coach Emery
13:48 Allegri lauds ´role model´ Higuain, rules Dybala out
13:10 Wenger defends Aubameyang against Dortmund CEO accusations
12:56 Salah wants Golden Boot from Spurs star Kane
12:32 English players now diving masters - Wenger sympathises with referees
11:20 Cech a doubt for north London derby, Wenger confirms
09:47 Firmino ´very privileged´ to receive Klopp praise
06:40 PSG favourites against Real Madrid – Xavi
05:57 Man City goalkeeper Ederson believes he could play in midfield
05:14 Bellamy: Only matter of time before De Gea leaves Man United for Real Madrid
04:20 Conte kills players in training, says Chiellini
04:17 Xavi: Neymar will win Ballon d´Or after Messi, Ronaldo
03:25 Hazard beats De Bruyne and Mertens to Belgian gong
03:06 He won the Premier League last year – Valverde backs under-fire Conte
01:57 Ronaldo: Real Madrid should sign Neymar
01:51 Beckham, Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos – Real Madrid trio reunited
00:38 Valverde won´t curb Suarez´s ´aggression´ despite Copa final risk

Wednesday 7 February

23:53 Pochettino backs Lamela to reach ´a higher level than before´
23:24 Sevilla 2 Leganes 0 (3-1 agg): Correa & Vazquez send Montella´s men into final
22:38 Tottenham 2 Newport County 0: Lamela strike helps Spurs to fifth round
20:23 Thiago back in full Bayern Munich training
19:50 ´Stunning player´ Salah leaves Liverpool greats shocked
19:19 Deeney facing no action for middle-finger salute to Chelsea fans
18:38 Barcelona´s Dembele on track to return before Chelsea clash
17:37 Ronaldo: I have years left at the top
16:06 Evra reunites with Moyes at West Ham
15:41 Effenberg proposes Bundesliga split to prevent Bayern dominance
14:14 WATCH: Luis Suarez scores comical goal in Barcelona training
13:41 Pellegri keen to become Monaco´s next teen superstar
13:21 Keita not as consistent this year, says Hasenhuttl
13:19 Sanchez punished for tax evasion in Spain
12:07 Gattuso could stay at Milan for 10 years, says Mirabelli
11:08 Gundogan: Aubameyang saga a burden for Dortmund
10:42 Messi reveals name of third son
09:34 Mbappe calls for Di Maria to start when PSG face Madrid
07:11 Coutinho hails ´genius´ Iniesta
06:08 Pochettino: We are going to kill the game by over-analysing
05:10 Ronaldo not on the decline – Mbappe
03:32 Messi gets better every day – Coutinho
01:21 PSG coach Emery happy to avoid injuries ahead of Champions League tie with Real Madrid
00:48 Lingard apologises over ´totally unacceptable´ tweet during Munich memorial service

Tuesday 6 February

23:52 FA Cup Review: Swansea thump Notts County in record Liberty win
23:22 Lincoln add to Chelsea misery with EFL Trophy shootout win
23:01 Sochaux 1 Paris Saint-Germain 4: Di Maria hits treble in easy Coupe de France win
22:31 Chelsea keeper Courtois: My heart is in Madrid
21:57 Marseille record biggest win in 70 years with Coupe de France demolition job
21:35 Muller suffers thigh injury in Paderborn thrashing
20:22 Paderborn 0 Bayern Munich 6: Heynckes´ treble quest rolls on
19:57 Luis Alberto renews Lazio contract
19:37 Mourinho, Ferguson join fans at 60th anniversary of Munich air disaster
18:34 Azpilicueta: Chelsea will respond to ´massive setback´
17:59 How does Conte compare to other Chelsea managers?
17:29 West Ham slam Moyes departure claims
16:45 Heckingbottom ditches Barnsley to take charge of Leeds
15:59 Pochettino not ´obsessed´ with ending Tottenham trophy wait
15:49 Koeman named new Netherlands boss
14:45 Liverpool snap up Colombia youngster Arroyo
13:55 Young posts moving tribute to Munich disaster victims
13:13 Carvajal banned for Real Madrid v PSG
12:52 Shearer, Scholes and Gullit´s woes – the last time Chelsea suffered back-to-back Premier League thum
11:08 Injury-hit Kompany only motivated to play for Manchester City
09:15 Munich Remembered: Edwards a great fit to grace any era
09:00 Munich Remembered: Manchester a City United, then and now
06:10 Beckham: Champions League is Madrid and Ronaldo´s moment to shine
03:36 Sanchez perfect for Man United and he´ll lift Lukaku – Rooney
02:53 Thiago Silva: Messi tougher to defend than Ronaldo
02:01 Van Dijk says he can handle scrutiny after £75m transfer
01:26 Rooney: Kane may leave Tottenham if Spurs don´t win trophies
00:34 Watford´s Gracia thrilled with ´unforgettable´ Chelsea win
00:13 ´Winner´ Conte rejects claim players will decide his Chelsea fate

Facebook

18+ GambleAware