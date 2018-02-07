WATCH: Luis Suarez scores comical goal in Barcelona training

Luis Suarez is a great goalscorer and a scorer of great goals, but this effort from Barcelona training on Wednesday certainly does not fall into the latter category.

The Uruguay international has been in red-hot form over the past couple of months, scoring 13 times in his last 12 games across all competitions.

And with fortune such as this, it is no wonder.

The best efforts of Jasper Cillessen and Jordi Alba were not enough to deny the striker, with Alba particularly aggrieved to see his work count for nothing.

You'd imagine Barca will take them however they arrive when they face Valencia in the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg on Thursday. Take a look for yourself...