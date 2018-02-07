´Stunning player´ Salah leaves Liverpool greats shocked

Former Liverpool midfielder Gary McAllister admits he has been shocked by the form of Mohamed Salah since his move from Roma.
The Egypt international, who joined for what was then a club-record fee of an initial €42million last June, has scored 28 goals in all competitions in 2017-18.
Salah's latest strikes, including a sublime solo effort, came in the 2-2 draw with Tottenham last Sunday, which took him to 21 league goals in 25 appearances – already six more than he managed in Serie A last season.
McAllister did not expect the 25-year-old to hit the ground running quite so impressively on his return to England's top flight, after he struggled in a short spell with Chelsea.
Watch all 21 of Salah's @premierleague goals so far— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 5, 2018
https://t.co/Szdfp97gln pic.twitter.com/Q9xIoRcfmt
"I've got to hold my hands up and say I didn't anticipate it," the former Scotland international, who helped Liverpool win a treble of EFL Cup, FA Cup and UEFA Cup in 2001, told Omnisport. "I thought he was an outstanding player but I've got to say, he's gone way up in my estimation. He's a stunning player.
"Not only his goal-scoring efforts, his skill and technique, but also, he's robust. He works his socks off for the team. He's very much a team player, but he's been outstanding."
John Aldridge, a league champion and FA Cup winner in his two years at Anfield from 1987 to 1989, says Salah's goalscoring form has been remarkable for a winger.
"If we're going to finish top four and hopefully second or third then we need him to keep on going in the manner which he is," he told Omnisport. "You know, it's just ridiculous to see a winger score that many goals and fighting against Harry Kane of all people for the Golden Boot. Sensational. Brilliant."
Liverpool's new record signing, Virgil van Dijk, has endured a more difficult start to life at the club after moving from Southampton for a reported £75m fee in January.
The centre-back conceded a last-minute penalty against Spurs that allowed Harry Kane to equalise and was on the losing end on his league debut against Swansea City.
But McAllister, who was impressed by Van Dijk during his time at Celtic, is confident he will prove to be an excellent addition to Jurgen Klopp's squad.
"I've seen a lot of Virgil van Dijk. I worked in Scotland for a little bit when he signed for Celtic," he said. "I was impressed by him then and people were sort of flippantly saying that he's playing in a league that's too easy for Celtic, which is true, but you can see the quality.
"I think we've signed a quality player. He'll turn out to be a fantastic signing."
Aldridge added: "Van Dijk is a very, very good centre half and he'll go a long way to helping us get, or trying to achieve what we want and our goals for the coming season."
Un-believable! #YNWA pic.twitter.com/7Jha9pAbF9— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) January 5, 2018
Chelsea's dip in form has allowed Liverpool to move one point above them to third in the table, adding a positive spin to a recent run in which they followed a 1-0 loss to Swansea with an FA Cup exit at the hands of West Brom.
But McAllister believes they can have a very positive second half of the season and is quietly confident about their prospects in Europe, with a last-16 tie with Porto in the Champions League on the horizon.
"I don't think Liverpool have been doing a great deal wrong," he said. "The two little blips against Swansea and West Brom in the cup... I thought the game against Spurs it was an excellent game. I thought it was two outstanding football teams with loads of good footballers on show so it's a case of just getting that run again to push on and push to make it as difficult as they can to the teams above us."
He added on the Porto tie: "I've got to say, before the draw for the last 16 was made, I don't think many teams wanted to play Liverpool over two games.
"When we actually click and say yes, I think we're a difficult proposition and we're capable of beating anybody over a two-legged affair. So, I'm very hopefully and optimistic to continue the good run in Europe."
|Tottenham 2 Newport County 0: Lamela strike helps Spurs to fifth round
|Thiago back in full Bayern Munich training
|´Stunning player´ Salah leaves Liverpool greats shocked
|Deeney facing no action for middle-finger salute to Chelsea fans
|Barcelona´s Dembele on track to return before Chelsea clash
|Ronaldo: I have years left at the top
|Evra reunites with Moyes at West Ham
|Effenberg proposes Bundesliga split to prevent Bayern dominance
|WATCH: Luis Suarez scores comical goal in Barcelona training
|Pellegri keen to become Monaco´s next teen superstar
|Keita not as consistent this year, says Hasenhuttl
|Sanchez punished for tax evasion in Spain
|Gattuso could stay at Milan for 10 years, says Mirabelli
|Gundogan: Aubameyang saga a burden for Dortmund
|Messi reveals name of third son
|Mbappe calls for Di Maria to start when PSG face Madrid
|Coutinho hails ´genius´ Iniesta
|Pochettino: We are going to kill the game by over-analysing
|Ronaldo not on the decline – Mbappe
|Messi gets better every day – Coutinho
|PSG coach Emery happy to avoid injuries ahead of Champions League tie with Real Madrid
|Lingard apologises over ´totally unacceptable´ tweet during Munich memorial service
|FA Cup Review: Swansea thump Notts County in record Liberty win
|Lincoln add to Chelsea misery with EFL Trophy shootout win
|Sochaux 1 Paris Saint-Germain 4: Di Maria hits treble in easy Coupe de France win
|Chelsea keeper Courtois: My heart is in Madrid
|Marseille record biggest win in 70 years with Coupe de France demolition job
|Muller suffers thigh injury in Paderborn thrashing
|Paderborn 0 Bayern Munich 6: Heynckes´ treble quest rolls on
|Luis Alberto renews Lazio contract
|Mourinho, Ferguson join fans at 60th anniversary of Munich air disaster
|Azpilicueta: Chelsea will respond to ´massive setback´
|How does Conte compare to other Chelsea managers?
|West Ham slam Moyes departure claims
|Heckingbottom ditches Barnsley to take charge of Leeds
|Pochettino not ´obsessed´ with ending Tottenham trophy wait
|Koeman named new Netherlands boss
|Liverpool snap up Colombia youngster Arroyo
|Young posts moving tribute to Munich disaster victims
|Carvajal banned for Real Madrid v PSG
|Shearer, Scholes and Gullit´s woes – the last time Chelsea suffered back-to-back Premier League thum
|Injury-hit Kompany only motivated to play for Manchester City
|Munich Remembered: Edwards a great fit to grace any era
|Munich Remembered: Manchester a City United, then and now
|Beckham: Champions League is Madrid and Ronaldo´s moment to shine
|Sanchez perfect for Man United and he´ll lift Lukaku – Rooney
|Thiago Silva: Messi tougher to defend than Ronaldo
|Van Dijk says he can handle scrutiny after £75m transfer
|Rooney: Kane may leave Tottenham if Spurs don´t win trophies
|Watford´s Gracia thrilled with ´unforgettable´ Chelsea win
|´Winner´ Conte rejects claim players will decide his Chelsea fate
|Conte accepts selection mistakes after ´very bad´ Watford loss
|Courtois accuses Deulofeu of cheating to win penalty
|Watford 4 Chelsea 1: Pressure piled on Conte as late show sinks 10-man Blues
|Juventus midfielder Matuidi out with thigh injury
|Lallana dismissed for scuffle on Under-23s outing
|Rooney: If you don´t enjoy Man City, you don´t like football
|Rooney urges United to use Pogba in box-to-box role
|Vrsaljko signs Atletico Madrid contract to 2022
|Pele wishes Ronaldo and Neymar a happy birthday
|Seedorf on rescue mission as new Deportivo boss
|Birthday boy Neymar rested by PSG for Coupe de France tie
|Burnley and Belgium midfielder Defour undergoes successful knee surgery
|Moss ´misguided´ in TV question during Liverpool-Tottenham clash
|Kane: Arsenal rejection drove me to 100 Premier League goals
|Napoli confirm Mertens ankle injury
|Ronaldo gets birthday off as snow prevents Real Madrid training
|Ronaldo: Neymar can win Ballon d´Or at PSG
|No competition for old men? Ronaldo´s World Cup dream fading at 33
|Neymar birthday party boosts PSG spirit, says Emery
|Dortmund´s Sancho out for ´several weeks´ with ankle injury
|Sergio Garcia denies racially abusing Barcelona´s Samuel Umtiti
|Atletico skipper Godin has dental surgery after horror smash
|Italy install Di Biagio as interim head coach
|James Rodriguez is a ´godsend´ - Heynckes
|´Everyone´ at Arsenal knew Ozil was going to stay, insists Bellerin
|Arthur staying until December regardless of Barcelona interest, say Gremio
|Chelsea building with youth, not ´words or money´ – Conte
|Pochettino congratulates officials on ´right´ decisions
|Sarri: Contract talks to take place amid Chelsea reports
|Man City tiring? De Bruyne feeling like ´s***´
|Salah goal Messi-like – Carragher
|Van Dijk accuses Kane and Lamela of diving