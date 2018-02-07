Sevilla 2 Leganes 0 (3-1 agg): Correa & Vazquez send Montella´s men into final

Joaquin Correa and Franco Vazquez were on target as Sevilla beat Leganes 3-1 on aggregate to earn a place in the final of the Copa del Rey.
The tie was all square after the semi-final first leg in Madrid but Vincenzo Montella's men dominated Wednesday's return fixture, winning 2-0 at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.
Correa's goal in the 15th minute was key, with Leganes - who stunningly knocked out Real Madrid in the quarter-finals - unable to muster much of a response, as Sevilla's progression always looked likely.
Sevilla had two further opportunities cleared off the line, with Luis Muriel excellent in attack, but those missed opportunities did not hurt them and, after Vazquez scored a late second, they can look forward to facing either Barcelona or Valencia on April 21 at the Wanda Metropolitano.
3 - Vincenzo Montella is the third Italian manager to reach the Copa del Rey final, after Carlo Ancelotti in 2014 (champion for Real Madrid) and Claudio Ranieri in 1999 (champion for Valencia). Legacy. pic.twitter.com/XLftRl0Paw— OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 7, 2018
Muriel provided the assist for the crucial opening goal, the Colombia international working his way down the right byline and finding Correa with a low cross at the second attempt, enabling the forward to sweep into the net.
More excellent play by Muriel almost led to a second goal as he burst down the left and found Correa again, only for the Argentine to have his first-time effort cleared off the line by defender Diego Rico.
Sergio Escudero looped a header towards goal just before half-time, but again Leganes survived as right-back Tito cleared the ball from danger.
Chances proved less frequent in the second half, though Pablo Sarabia stung the palms of Nereo Champagne with a 20-yard effort.
And there was only a minute left when Vazquez lashed in at the far post from substitute Sandro Ramirez's assist to end a rapid Sevilla counter as they moved within touching distance of a first Copa crown since 2010.
