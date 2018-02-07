Sanchez punished for tax evasion in Spain

Alexis Sanchez has accepted a 16-month prison sentence in relation to committing tax fraud worth €1million during his time with Barcelona.
The Manchester United forward will not serve any time in jail in line with Spanish law, due to this being his first offence and the sentence being fewer than 24 months.
As reported by Spanish news agency EFE, Sanchez's punishment relates to concealing income from image rights between 2012 and 2013.
Sanchez admitted his guilt and agreed to pay the Spanish authorities the money defrauded, plus interest.
The Chile international is the latest high-profile player associated with LaLiga to have been punished for tax fraud over recent years.
In 2016, Lionel Messi was handed a 21-month prison sentence, although his similarly non-custodial term was later changed to a fine.
