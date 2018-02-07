PSG coach Emery happy to avoid injuries ahead of Champions League tie with Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery was happy to avoid injuries ahead of facing Real Madrid in the Champions League as his side cruised through to the Coupe de France quarter-finals with a 4-1 win at Sochaux.
With Neymar rested after celebrating his 26th birthday at the weekend, Angel Di Maria took a starring role with his first PSG hat-trick helping secure a comfortable win for PSG, who are seeking a fourth straight Coupe de France title.
Edinson Cavani was also on target in a win that never felt in doubt despite Florian Martin cancelling out Di Maria's first-minute opener at the Stade Bonal on Tuesday.
After Di Maria wrapped up his first treble since 2010, Emery was able to rest Marco Verratti and Cavani for the closing stages, although Dani Alves had to go in goal for the last few seconds after Kevin Trapp was dismissed for a foul on Thomas Robinet outside his penalty area.
Angel Di Maria @ECavaniOfficial #AllezParispic.twitter.com/IDH1mhxeDv— PSG English (@PSG_English) February 6, 2018
Layvin Kurzawa came through an injury scare after initially appearing to be hurt in a collision with goalkeeper Lawrence Ati that was reminiscent of a similar clash between Kylian Mbappe and Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes last month.
And Emery, who welcomed Thiago Motta back to action after the midfielder missed a month of action with a calf injury, was pleased his squad is intact ahead of next Wednesday's trip to the Spanish capital to play Champions League holders Madrid.
"The goal was to qualify, without injury and to collect information for the future," Emery said.
"We respect the Coupe de France and an opponent who has already won this competition and recently knocked out Ligue 1 clubs.
"Even though Sochaux equalised, I knew it was an offensive team and I respected them, and in the second half they had fewer chances."
125 - @PSG_English have scored 125 goals in all comps this season, at least 23 than any other team in the top 5 leagues (Man City - 102). Scary. pic.twitter.com/6o4LcNI3oi— OptaJean (@OptaJean) February 6, 2018
Sochaux captain Florian Tardieu suggested pre-match that PSG players attending a birthday party for Neymar in Paris on Sunday demonstrated a lack of respect for his Ligue 2 side, but PSG skipper Thiago Silva denied that was the case.
"We wanted to play technically today, the pitch was not very good, but the quality of our players made the difference," the Brazilian said.
"The statement of the opposing captain that we do not respect the teams is wrong. We respect all teams we play against - that's why we win, that's why tonight we played well."
|Messi reveals name of third son
|Mbappe calls for Di Maria to start when PSG face Madrid
|Coutinho hails ´genius´ Iniesta
|Pochettino: We are going to kill the game by over-analysing
|Ronaldo not on the decline – Mbappe
|Messi gets better every day – Coutinho
|PSG coach Emery happy to avoid injuries ahead of Champions League tie with Real Madrid
|Lingard apologises over ´totally unacceptable´ tweet during Munich memorial service
|FA Cup Review: Swansea thump Notts County in record Liberty win
|Lincoln add to Chelsea misery with EFL Trophy shootout win
|Sochaux 1 Paris Saint-Germain 4: Di Maria hits treble in easy Coupe de France win
|Chelsea keeper Courtois: My heart is in Madrid
|Marseille record biggest win in 70 years with Coupe de France demolition job
|Muller suffers thigh injury in Paderborn thrashing
|Paderborn 0 Bayern Munich 6: Heynckes´ treble quest rolls on
|Luis Alberto renews Lazio contract
|Mourinho, Ferguson join fans at 60th anniversary of Munich air disaster
|Azpilicueta: Chelsea will respond to ´massive setback´
|How does Conte compare to other Chelsea managers?
|West Ham slam Moyes departure claims
|Heckingbottom ditches Barnsley to take charge of Leeds
|Pochettino not ´obsessed´ with ending Tottenham trophy wait
|Koeman named new Netherlands boss
|Liverpool snap up Colombia youngster Arroyo
|Young posts moving tribute to Munich disaster victims
|Carvajal banned for Real Madrid v PSG
|Shearer, Scholes and Gullit´s woes – the last time Chelsea suffered back-to-back Premier League thum
|Injury-hit Kompany only motivated to play for Manchester City
|Munich Remembered: Edwards a great fit to grace any era
|Munich Remembered: Manchester a City United, then and now
|Beckham: Champions League is Madrid and Ronaldo´s moment to shine
|Sanchez perfect for Man United and he´ll lift Lukaku – Rooney
|Thiago Silva: Messi tougher to defend than Ronaldo
|Van Dijk says he can handle scrutiny after £75m transfer
|Rooney: Kane may leave Tottenham if Spurs don´t win trophies
|Watford´s Gracia thrilled with ´unforgettable´ Chelsea win
|´Winner´ Conte rejects claim players will decide his Chelsea fate
|Conte accepts selection mistakes after ´very bad´ Watford loss
|Courtois accuses Deulofeu of cheating to win penalty
|Watford 4 Chelsea 1: Pressure piled on Conte as late show sinks 10-man Blues
|Juventus midfielder Matuidi out with thigh injury
|Lallana dismissed for scuffle on Under-23s outing
|Rooney: If you don´t enjoy Man City, you don´t like football
|Rooney urges United to use Pogba in box-to-box role
|Vrsaljko signs Atletico Madrid contract to 2022
|Pele wishes Ronaldo and Neymar a happy birthday
|Seedorf on rescue mission as new Deportivo boss
|Birthday boy Neymar rested by PSG for Coupe de France tie
|Burnley and Belgium midfielder Defour undergoes successful knee surgery
|Moss ´misguided´ in TV question during Liverpool-Tottenham clash
|Kane: Arsenal rejection drove me to 100 Premier League goals
|Napoli confirm Mertens ankle injury
|Ronaldo gets birthday off as snow prevents Real Madrid training
|Ronaldo: Neymar can win Ballon d´Or at PSG
|No competition for old men? Ronaldo´s World Cup dream fading at 33
|Neymar birthday party boosts PSG spirit, says Emery
|Dortmund´s Sancho out for ´several weeks´ with ankle injury
|Sergio Garcia denies racially abusing Barcelona´s Samuel Umtiti
|Atletico skipper Godin has dental surgery after horror smash
|Italy install Di Biagio as interim head coach
|James Rodriguez is a ´godsend´ - Heynckes
|´Everyone´ at Arsenal knew Ozil was going to stay, insists Bellerin
|Arthur staying until December regardless of Barcelona interest, say Gremio
|Chelsea building with youth, not ´words or money´ – Conte
|Pochettino congratulates officials on ´right´ decisions
|Sarri: Contract talks to take place amid Chelsea reports
|Man City tiring? De Bruyne feeling like ´s***´
|Salah goal Messi-like – Carragher
|Van Dijk accuses Kane and Lamela of diving