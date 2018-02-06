West Ham slam Moyes departure claims

West Ham have rubbished a report stating manager David Moyes is likely to leave the club at the end of the season regardless of whether or not they avoid relegation.

The former Manchester United boss took over on a six-month deal after Slaven Bilic was sacked in November and has overseen a mixed bag of results.

Moyes took four points from back-to-back home games against Chelsea and Arsenal in December, but a run of one win in five Premier League matches has left them just three points above the bottom three.

A report in The Daily Telegraph claimed the Hammers are unlikely to extend Moyes' deal even if he guides them to safety, but the club insist no such decision has yet been made.

"The club would like to place on record that it categorically refutes the claims made by The Daily Telegraph regarding manager David Moyes," they said in a statement on Tuesday.

"There is absolutely no truth whatsoever to this story. As previously stated on a number of occasions, the club and David Moyes agreed a deal until the end of the 2017-18 season, at which point both parties will sit down and discuss the future.

West Ham United can confirm the appointment of David Moyes as the Club's manager. pic.twitter.com/AIOWnHWn27 — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) 7 November 2017

"Until then, the board and David Moyes will continue to work closely together with the manager having full responsibility of footballing matters and the full support of the board. Everyone's sole focus is on trying to achieve results for West Ham United."

The Northern Echo reported on Tuesday that Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez will be a prime target for West Ham if they do not extend Moyes' deal.

Huddersfield Town's David Wagner and former Watford head coach Marco Silva have also been linked with the role.

West Ham, who lost 3-1 at Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, host the Hornets in their next match.