Mourinho, Ferguson join fans at 60th anniversary of Munich air disaster

Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson was among the figures at Old Trafford on Tuesday as the club held a ceremony on the 60th anniversary of the Munich air disaster.
Ferguson joined the likes of United great Bobby Charlton, a survivor of the crash, the current playing squad and boss Jose Mourinho at a special service at the club's stadium.
Meanwhile, thousands of fans travelled to Germany to pay their respects at the site of the crash, in which 23 people, including eight players, were killed.
United captain Michael Carrick and Mourinho laid wreaths on stage after readings from Ferguson, executive vice chairman Ed Woodward and club director Michael Edelson.
Paying our respects to those affected by the Munich Air Disaster on its 60th anniversary. pic.twitter.com/tHQbRpfDtl— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 6, 2018
Charlton and Harry Gregg, the two remaining survivors of the 1958 team who had been on the doomed flight, were also in attendance, as was FIFA president Gianni Infantino, Manchester City great Mike Summerbee and Liverpool hero Kenny Dalglish.
Snow falling on some of the early tributes outside Old Trafford #MUFC #FlowersOfManchester pic.twitter.com/lr2iaSeVWF— Joe Wright (@JoeWright004) February 6, 2018
"It was very fitting, a beautiful service – powerful and emotional," Carrick told MUTV. "For me, it was emotional sitting next to Sir Bobby and trying to come to terms with what he's been through and what was going through his mind.
"When I came to the club I was aware of it [the disaster], I'd heard the stories and my dad had told me about it, but it wasn't until I came to the club that you have that feeling of what it means to everyone here and how important it is.
"It's great that everyone could be here together today because we're all in it together, it's what makes this great club so special. It was such a tragic event and a very sad event, but it's commemorated in such a great way and that carries on year after year and always will."
United held a minute's silence before their Premier League win over Huddersfield Town on Saturday in memory of the 23, who died when the plane transporting them back to England crashed after attempting to take off from Munich-Riem Airport in bad weather.
Club chaplain Reverend John Boyers led the service, which included hymns, prayers and a rendition of the 'Flowers of Manchester' poem, which was also sung in Munich, where Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and president Uli Hoeness were present.
Commemorative banners were hung outside the stadium and special placards placed along exterior walls to honour each of the fallen, while fans laid cards and flowers.
The club’s dedication: banners on the stand, the clock above Sir Matt, and individual spots for the fallen #FlowersOfManchester pic.twitter.com/Ud0AWBqKWI— Joe Wright (@JoeWright004) February 6, 2018
And some of the more personal touches. The pink card is dedicated to ‘Duncan, our Dudley lad’ #MUFC #FlowersOfManchester pic.twitter.com/rBS2meXfhW— Joe Wright (@JoeWright004) February 6, 2018
Silences were held at each venue at 1504GMT, marking the moment of the fatal crash in 1958, while United's academy, led by coach Nicky Butt, held a tribute at the home of Red Star Belgrade and the city's Hotel Majestic, where the 'Busby Babes' stayed after their final match before the tragedy.
#ACityUnited pic.twitter.com/tncO7guCfq— Manchester City (@ManCity) February 6, 2018
Red Star were among the clubs to tweet a message of solidarity on Tuesday, along with fierce rivals City and Liverpool, while a tribute was displayed at Wembley.
Wembley commemorates the 60th anniversary of the Munich Air Disaster, 6 February 1958 #FlowersOfManchester pic.twitter.com/WOC0CX15SV— Wembley Stadium (@wembleystadium) February 6, 2018
We will never forget. #FlowersOfManchester pic.twitter.com/YAC0Lmqq2W— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 6, 2018
|Sochaux 1 Paris Saint-Germain 4: Di Maria hits treble in easy Coupe de France win
|Chelsea keeper Courtois: My heart is in Madrid
|Marseille record biggest win in 70 years with Coupe de France demolition job
|Muller suffers thigh injury in Paderborn thrashing
|Paderborn 0 Bayern Munich 6: Heynckes´ treble quest rolls on
|Luis Alberto renews Lazio contract
|Mourinho, Ferguson join fans at 60th anniversary of Munich air disaster
|Azpilicueta: Chelsea will respond to ´massive setback´
|How does Conte compare to other Chelsea managers?
|West Ham slam Moyes departure claims
|Heckingbottom ditches Barnsley to take charge of Leeds
|Pochettino not ´obsessed´ with ending Tottenham trophy wait
|Koeman named new Netherlands boss
|Liverpool snap up Colombia youngster Arroyo
|Young posts moving tribute to Munich disaster victims
|Carvajal banned for Real Madrid v PSG
|Shearer, Scholes and Gullit´s woes – the last time Chelsea suffered back-to-back Premier League thum
|Injury-hit Kompany only motivated to play for Manchester City
|Munich Remembered: Edwards a great fit to grace any era
|Munich Remembered: Manchester a City United, then and now
|Beckham: Champions League is Madrid and Ronaldo´s moment to shine
|Sanchez perfect for Man United and he´ll lift Lukaku – Rooney
|Thiago Silva: Messi tougher to defend than Ronaldo
|Van Dijk says he can handle scrutiny after £75m transfer
|Rooney: Kane may leave Tottenham if Spurs don´t win trophies
|Watford´s Gracia thrilled with ´unforgettable´ Chelsea win
|´Winner´ Conte rejects claim players will decide his Chelsea fate
|Conte accepts selection mistakes after ´very bad´ Watford loss
|Courtois accuses Deulofeu of cheating to win penalty
|Watford 4 Chelsea 1: Pressure piled on Conte as late show sinks 10-man Blues
|Juventus midfielder Matuidi out with thigh injury
|Lallana dismissed for scuffle on Under-23s outing
|Rooney: If you don´t enjoy Man City, you don´t like football
|Rooney urges United to use Pogba in box-to-box role
|Vrsaljko signs Atletico Madrid contract to 2022
|Pele wishes Ronaldo and Neymar a happy birthday
|Seedorf on rescue mission as new Deportivo boss
|Birthday boy Neymar rested by PSG for Coupe de France tie
|Burnley and Belgium midfielder Defour undergoes successful knee surgery
|Moss ´misguided´ in TV question during Liverpool-Tottenham clash
|Kane: Arsenal rejection drove me to 100 Premier League goals
|Napoli confirm Mertens ankle injury
|Ronaldo gets birthday off as snow prevents Real Madrid training
|Ronaldo: Neymar can win Ballon d´Or at PSG
|No competition for old men? Ronaldo´s World Cup dream fading at 33
|Neymar birthday party boosts PSG spirit, says Emery
|Dortmund´s Sancho out for ´several weeks´ with ankle injury
|Sergio Garcia denies racially abusing Barcelona´s Samuel Umtiti
|Atletico skipper Godin has dental surgery after horror smash
|Italy install Di Biagio as interim head coach
|James Rodriguez is a ´godsend´ - Heynckes
|´Everyone´ at Arsenal knew Ozil was going to stay, insists Bellerin
|Arthur staying until December regardless of Barcelona interest, say Gremio
|Chelsea building with youth, not ´words or money´ – Conte
|Pochettino congratulates officials on ´right´ decisions
|Sarri: Contract talks to take place amid Chelsea reports
|Man City tiring? De Bruyne feeling like ´s***´
|Salah goal Messi-like – Carragher
|Van Dijk accuses Kane and Lamela of diving
|Conte wants Chelsea statement of support
|Nobody else is coming – Mourinho confident Sanchez completes Man United´s attack
|Sometimes Manchester City play s*** and get praise - Guardiola
|Leeds sack Christiansen after seven-game winless run
|Benevento 0 Napoli 2: Mertens limps off as Sarri´s men return to summit
|Atletico Madrid 1 Valencia 0: Correa rocket closes gap on Barca to nine
|Barcelona captain Iniesta defends Pique after Espanyol goal celebration
|Berizzo ´recovering well´ from prostate cancer
|Hodgson frustrated as Kelly joins lengthy Crystal Palace injury list
|Combative Pique delighted to ´bring silence to the Espanyol fans´
|Klopp: If I say what I think I would get biggest fine in world football
|What took you so long? - Shearer teases Kane over 100th Premier League goal
|Pique motivated by Espanyol tension, says Valverde
|Pochettino praises Kane´s ´big, big balls´ after Spurs striker reaches 100 Premier League goals
|Milestone man Kane open to Shearer chase
|Kane´s 100 Premier League goals: The Opta breakdown
|The referee told me he made a mistake - Klopp fumes at penalty calls
|Udinese draw one of Milan´s best performances, Gattuso claims
|Barcelona must raise wages to stem youth talent drain - Mestre
|Kane reaches 100 Premier League goals with dramatic Anfield penalty
|Liverpool 2 Tottenham 2: Kane´s penalty redemption cancels out Salah stunner
|Matuidi to miss Champions League tie with Tottenham
|Salah quicker than Torres, Owen and Suarez to Liverpool landmark
|Espanyol 1 Barcelona 1: Pique plays pantomime villain
|Man United won to honour Munich victims, says Mata
|Crystal Palace 1 Newcastle United 1: Milivojevic rescues point in game of missed chances
|Juventus 7 Sassuolo 0: Higuain hat-trick puts Napoli on notice
|Udinese 1 AC Milan 1: Donnarumma OG denies 10-man Rossoneri
|Messi benched for Barcelona´s Catalan derby clash with Espanyol
|Joining Chelsea was the ´obvious´ choice, says Giroud
|Swansea confirm Bony & Fer both out for the season
|Arsenal & Spurs target Malcom: I wanted to leave Bordeaux
|Neymar played cat and mouse with Barcelona - Mestre
|A-League Review: Maccarone penalty miss lets victorious Melbourne City off the hook
|Deportivo sack Cristobal after Real Sociedad thrashing
|Navas welcomes prospect of Real Madrid goalkeeper competition
|I´ll only get better for Arsenal, warns Aubameyang
|Madrid have done a lot wrong to be so far behind Barcelona – Ramos
|Conte: Chelsea need two or three world-class players
|Firmino is similar to Kane – Klopp
|Nuno plays down Jota injury in Wolves win
|PSG star Neymar impatient to face Real Madrid in Champions League
|Once something goes wrong, we lose confidence - Spalletti concerned as Inter draw again
|Real Madrid can´t make those mistakes against PSG - Casemiro on Levante draw
|Real Madrid boss Zidane explains Ronaldo substitution