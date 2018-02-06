Luis Alberto renews Lazio contract

Luis Alberto has signed a new Lazio contract, extending his stay with the Serie A side through to 2022.

After moving to the Italian capital in August 2016 to end an unhappy spell in the Premier League with Liverpool, Luis Alberto has thrived.

The 25-year-old midfielder has scored seven goals in the league this season and he won his first Spain cap last November, coming off the bench against Costa Rica.

Luis Alberto has also provided a strong creative threat for Lazio, recording seven top-flight assists this term.