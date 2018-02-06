Liverpool snap up Colombia youngster Arroyo

Liverpool have finalised the transfer of 18-year-old defender Anderson Arroyo from Fortaleza CEIF.

A deal for the Colombia youth international was reached during the January transfer window after he impressed on a recent trial.

Arroyo's move to the Anfield club has now been ratified and he will spend the next 18 months on loan with Real Mallorca, who are nine points clear at the top of Group 3 of the Segunda Division B.

The defender made 22 appearances for Fortaleza across three seasons and made eight appearances in the Under-20 South American Championship last year.