Lincoln add to Chelsea misery with EFL Trophy shootout win

Chelsea's problems continued as their development side were beaten 4-2 on penalties by Lincoln City in the semi-final of the EFL Trophy on Tuesday.

First-team manager Antonio Conte is under pressure after heavy Premier League defeats at the hands of Bournemouth and Watford in the last week, but there would be no victory at Sincil Bank to lighten the mood at the club.

After Chelsea failed to clear a long throw into the box, defender Luke Waterfall headed home a 72nd-minute opener at the back post to give the Imps the lead, but Daishawn Redan levelled for the Blues six minutes later to send the tie to penalties.

Ethan Ampadu, who made his senior Chelsea debut in the EFL Cup in September, hit the post and Jacob Maddox was denied by Lincoln goalkeeper Ryan Allsop, leaving Lee Frecklington to slot home and book Lincoln's first trip to Wembley.

FOR THE FIRST TIME IN OUR 133 YEAR HISTORY WE'RE OFF TO WEMBLEY!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/lNcO3fGcBG — Lincoln City FC (@LincolnCity_FC) February 6, 2018

In Tuesday's other tie, Yeovil Town triumphed 3-2 against Fleetwood Town, veteran striker Francois Zoko scoring the decisive goal in stoppage time to set up a semi-final against Shrewsbury Town.