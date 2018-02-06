How does Conte compare to other Chelsea managers?

Chelsea are not known for their patience, so it is little surprise there is so much talk about the future of Antonio Conte amid a run of poor form.
The Premier League champions have been beaten heavily at home by Bournemouth and at Watford in the last week, leading to strong rumours Conte's days at Stamford Bridge are numbered.
The Italian would not be the first Chelsea manager to be fired the season after winning the title, with the same fate befalling both Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti.
But how does Conte's 18-month spell at the club compare with some of his most notable predecessors, as well as other leading Premier League bosses?
With the help of Opta numbers, we take a look.
Win ratio
Despite horror shows against the Cherries and the Hornets, Conte's Chelsea win ratio stands at a very healthy 70.3 per cent in the Premier League since he was appointed by the club for the start of the 2016-17 season.
That compares extremely favourably with all of Chelsea's managers – and there have been a lot of them – since Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich completed his takeover of the club in 2003.
Mourinho is the only permanent Chelsea boss who can best Conte in this regard, with the Portuguese coach boasting a 70.8 per cent win record in the top flight.
Guus Hiddink – who some have speculated could return as a temporary replacement for Conte should he be sacked – is at the top of the tree, though.
We also say happy birthday to Guus Hiddink! pic.twitter.com/eipeJve01Z— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 8, 2016
The amiable Dutchman, who led Chelsea to the FA Cup title in his first spell, won 11 out of 13 Premier League games at the end of the 2008-09 season for a win ratio of 84.6 per cent.
Hiddink did not fare quite as well on his return at the end of 2015, however. In that spell he won just seven out of 21 Premier League games, giving him the worst win ratio of the Abramovich era, as well as the best.
Although regarded by some as something of a figure of fun, Avram Grant won 68.8 per cent of his Premier League matches in charge of Chelsea – the Israeli coach a John Terry slip away from claiming the Champions League, too.
Points per game
Chelsea's stunning Premier League triumph in Conte's first season in English football contributes to a highly impressive 2.23 points per game in the Premier League for the Italian.
That is the second best score in Premier League history, perhaps suggesting the Blues should be patient and give the 48-year-old a chance to lead the club out of their sticky spell.
Unsurprisingly, the only man who can beat Conte in terms of points per game is Pep Guardiola, who is leading Manchester City to what looks like the most dominant season in the Premier League era, certainly comparable to Arsenal's Invincibles of 2003-04.
ICYMI: Record-breaking Pep Guardiola wins fourth Barclays Manager of the Month award in a row— Premier League (@premierleague) January 12, 2018
More: https://t.co/MFgufgPPgt pic.twitter.com/T6OEObiu7N
Guardiola has recorded 2.30 points per game at City in the Premier League, losing only seven out of his 64 matches in charge. City have also recently overtaken Chelsea in a combined Premier League table made up of the last two seasons.
In those standings City lead the way with 147 points compared to Chelsea's 143 – those defeats against Bournemouth and Watford proving costly – with Tottenham and Liverpool making up the rest of the top four, ahead of Manchester United and Arsenal.
2016-17 v 2017-18
It does not take a statistician to note Chelsea are not performing anything like as well as they were under Conte last season – but what can the data tells us here?
Their 30 Premier League wins broke the club's own record – set in both 2004-05 and 2005-06 under Mourinho in his first spell at Stamford Bridge.
And the numbers do not shed much light on why Chelsea's form is so poor compared to their fine performances throughout last season – apart from in goals scored.
Chelsea hit a average of 2.24 goals per game in the league last season and this time out they are only scoring 1.77, with Diego Costa a big miss for the Blues, particularly as Alvaro Morata has been injury-prone and lost form after a strong start.
Diego Costa has today agreed terms for his transfer to Atletico Madrid, which will take effect on 1 January 2018... https://t.co/2FJY5PXiUa— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 26, 2017
Their expected goals per game is only slightly down, though, falling from 1.49 to 1.44, while goals conceded has only risen marginally – up to 0.88 from 0.87 per game.
Chelsea are facing more shots, though. They have seen an average of 10.2 against them in the Premier League this season, compared to 8.5 last term.
That perhaps indicates Costa is not the only player Chelsea are missing – with Nemanja Matic's sale to Manchester United likely a factor in the champions' struggles under Conte this time out.
|Sochaux 1 Paris Saint-Germain 4: Di Maria hits treble in easy Coupe de France win
|Chelsea keeper Courtois: My heart is in Madrid
|Marseille record biggest win in 70 years with Coupe de France demolition job
|Muller suffers thigh injury in Paderborn thrashing
|Paderborn 0 Bayern Munich 6: Heynckes´ treble quest rolls on
|Luis Alberto renews Lazio contract
|Mourinho, Ferguson join fans at 60th anniversary of Munich air disaster
|Azpilicueta: Chelsea will respond to ´massive setback´
|How does Conte compare to other Chelsea managers?
|West Ham slam Moyes departure claims
|Heckingbottom ditches Barnsley to take charge of Leeds
|Pochettino not ´obsessed´ with ending Tottenham trophy wait
|Koeman named new Netherlands boss
|Liverpool snap up Colombia youngster Arroyo
|Young posts moving tribute to Munich disaster victims
|Carvajal banned for Real Madrid v PSG
|Shearer, Scholes and Gullit´s woes – the last time Chelsea suffered back-to-back Premier League thum
|Injury-hit Kompany only motivated to play for Manchester City
|Munich Remembered: Edwards a great fit to grace any era
|Munich Remembered: Manchester a City United, then and now
|Beckham: Champions League is Madrid and Ronaldo´s moment to shine
|Sanchez perfect for Man United and he´ll lift Lukaku – Rooney
|Thiago Silva: Messi tougher to defend than Ronaldo
|Van Dijk says he can handle scrutiny after £75m transfer
|Rooney: Kane may leave Tottenham if Spurs don´t win trophies
|Watford´s Gracia thrilled with ´unforgettable´ Chelsea win
|´Winner´ Conte rejects claim players will decide his Chelsea fate
|Conte accepts selection mistakes after ´very bad´ Watford loss
|Courtois accuses Deulofeu of cheating to win penalty
|Watford 4 Chelsea 1: Pressure piled on Conte as late show sinks 10-man Blues
|Juventus midfielder Matuidi out with thigh injury
|Lallana dismissed for scuffle on Under-23s outing
|Rooney: If you don´t enjoy Man City, you don´t like football
|Rooney urges United to use Pogba in box-to-box role
|Vrsaljko signs Atletico Madrid contract to 2022
|Pele wishes Ronaldo and Neymar a happy birthday
|Seedorf on rescue mission as new Deportivo boss
|Birthday boy Neymar rested by PSG for Coupe de France tie
|Burnley and Belgium midfielder Defour undergoes successful knee surgery
|Moss ´misguided´ in TV question during Liverpool-Tottenham clash
|Kane: Arsenal rejection drove me to 100 Premier League goals
|Napoli confirm Mertens ankle injury
|Ronaldo gets birthday off as snow prevents Real Madrid training
|Ronaldo: Neymar can win Ballon d´Or at PSG
|No competition for old men? Ronaldo´s World Cup dream fading at 33
|Neymar birthday party boosts PSG spirit, says Emery
|Dortmund´s Sancho out for ´several weeks´ with ankle injury
|Sergio Garcia denies racially abusing Barcelona´s Samuel Umtiti
|Atletico skipper Godin has dental surgery after horror smash
|Italy install Di Biagio as interim head coach
|James Rodriguez is a ´godsend´ - Heynckes
|´Everyone´ at Arsenal knew Ozil was going to stay, insists Bellerin
|Arthur staying until December regardless of Barcelona interest, say Gremio
|Chelsea building with youth, not ´words or money´ – Conte
|Pochettino congratulates officials on ´right´ decisions
|Sarri: Contract talks to take place amid Chelsea reports
|Man City tiring? De Bruyne feeling like ´s***´
|Salah goal Messi-like – Carragher
|Van Dijk accuses Kane and Lamela of diving
|Conte wants Chelsea statement of support
|Nobody else is coming – Mourinho confident Sanchez completes Man United´s attack
|Sometimes Manchester City play s*** and get praise - Guardiola
|Leeds sack Christiansen after seven-game winless run
|Benevento 0 Napoli 2: Mertens limps off as Sarri´s men return to summit
|Atletico Madrid 1 Valencia 0: Correa rocket closes gap on Barca to nine
|Barcelona captain Iniesta defends Pique after Espanyol goal celebration
|Berizzo ´recovering well´ from prostate cancer
|Hodgson frustrated as Kelly joins lengthy Crystal Palace injury list
|Combative Pique delighted to ´bring silence to the Espanyol fans´
|Klopp: If I say what I think I would get biggest fine in world football
|What took you so long? - Shearer teases Kane over 100th Premier League goal
|Pique motivated by Espanyol tension, says Valverde
|Pochettino praises Kane´s ´big, big balls´ after Spurs striker reaches 100 Premier League goals
|Milestone man Kane open to Shearer chase
|Kane´s 100 Premier League goals: The Opta breakdown
|The referee told me he made a mistake - Klopp fumes at penalty calls
|Udinese draw one of Milan´s best performances, Gattuso claims
|Barcelona must raise wages to stem youth talent drain - Mestre
|Kane reaches 100 Premier League goals with dramatic Anfield penalty
|Liverpool 2 Tottenham 2: Kane´s penalty redemption cancels out Salah stunner
|Matuidi to miss Champions League tie with Tottenham
|Salah quicker than Torres, Owen and Suarez to Liverpool landmark
|Espanyol 1 Barcelona 1: Pique plays pantomime villain
|Man United won to honour Munich victims, says Mata
|Crystal Palace 1 Newcastle United 1: Milivojevic rescues point in game of missed chances
|Juventus 7 Sassuolo 0: Higuain hat-trick puts Napoli on notice
|Udinese 1 AC Milan 1: Donnarumma OG denies 10-man Rossoneri
|Messi benched for Barcelona´s Catalan derby clash with Espanyol
|Joining Chelsea was the ´obvious´ choice, says Giroud
|Swansea confirm Bony & Fer both out for the season
|Arsenal & Spurs target Malcom: I wanted to leave Bordeaux
|Neymar played cat and mouse with Barcelona - Mestre
|A-League Review: Maccarone penalty miss lets victorious Melbourne City off the hook
|Deportivo sack Cristobal after Real Sociedad thrashing
|Navas welcomes prospect of Real Madrid goalkeeper competition
|I´ll only get better for Arsenal, warns Aubameyang
|Madrid have done a lot wrong to be so far behind Barcelona – Ramos
|Conte: Chelsea need two or three world-class players
|Firmino is similar to Kane – Klopp
|Nuno plays down Jota injury in Wolves win
|PSG star Neymar impatient to face Real Madrid in Champions League
|Once something goes wrong, we lose confidence - Spalletti concerned as Inter draw again
|Real Madrid can´t make those mistakes against PSG - Casemiro on Levante draw
|Real Madrid boss Zidane explains Ronaldo substitution