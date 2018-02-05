Related

Article

Seedorf on rescue mission as new Deportivo boss

5 February 2018 19:42

Clarence Seedorf has been appointed as head coach of LaLiga strugglers Deportivo La Coruna.

The former Ajax, Real Madrid and Netherlands midfielder has been installed, along with assistant Valerio Fiori, until the end of the season at the Riazor.

Seedorf succeeds Cristobal Parralo, who was appointed as interim boss until June when he succeeded Pepe Mel last October.

However, Friday's 5-0 hammering at the hands of Real Sociedad persuaded Deportivo to cut his tenure short after two wins in 13 LaLiga games, with the side languishing third bottom.

Former AC Milan boss Seedorf had a brief spell in charge of Chinese team side Shenzhen in 2016.

He appeared in line for a surprise switch to English football when he was interviewed by League One club Oldham Athletic last year, while a proposed move to Brazil to take charge of Atletico Paranaense failed to materialise.

Sponsored links

Monday 5 February

22:57 Watford 4 Chelsea 1: Pressure piled on Conte as late show sinks 10-man Blues
22:27 Juventus midfielder Matuidi out with thigh injury
22:21 Lallana dismissed for scuffle on Under-23s outing
20:48 Rooney: If you don´t enjoy Man City, you don´t like football
20:31 Rooney urges United to use Pogba in box-to-box role
19:59 Vrsaljko signs Atletico Madrid contract to 2022
19:53 Pele wishes Ronaldo and Neymar a happy birthday
19:42 Seedorf on rescue mission as new Deportivo boss
19:35 Birthday boy Neymar rested by PSG for Coupe de France tie
19:25 Burnley and Belgium midfielder Defour undergoes successful knee surgery
19:12 Moss ´misguided´ in TV question during Liverpool-Tottenham clash
18:17 Kane: Arsenal rejection drove me to 100 Premier League goals
17:34 Napoli confirm Mertens ankle injury
17:10 Ronaldo gets birthday off as snow prevents Real Madrid training
17:08 Ronaldo: Neymar can win Ballon d´Or at PSG
16:46 No competition for old men? Ronaldo´s World Cup dream fading at 33
16:45 Neymar birthday party boosts PSG spirit, says Emery
16:13 Dortmund´s Sancho out for ´several weeks´ with ankle injury
15:44 Sergio Garcia denies racially abusing Barcelona´s Samuel Umtiti
15:33 Atletico skipper Godin has dental surgery after horror smash
13:54 Italy install Di Biagio as interim head coach
12:35 James Rodriguez is a ´godsend´ - Heynckes
11:39 ´Everyone´ at Arsenal knew Ozil was going to stay, insists Bellerin
10:50 Arthur staying until December regardless of Barcelona interest, say Gremio
09:48 Chelsea building with youth, not ´words or money´ – Conte
05:47 Pochettino congratulates officials on ´right´ decisions
04:58 Sarri: Contract talks to take place amid Chelsea reports
03:41 Man City tiring? De Bruyne feeling like ´s***´
00:25 Salah goal Messi-like – Carragher
00:02 Van Dijk accuses Kane and Lamela of diving

Sunday 4 February

23:30 Conte wants Chelsea statement of support
23:30 Nobody else is coming – Mourinho confident Sanchez completes Man United´s attack
23:30 Sometimes Manchester City play s*** and get praise - Guardiola
23:14 Leeds sack Christiansen after seven-game winless run
22:43 Benevento 0 Napoli 2: Mertens limps off as Sarri´s men return to summit
22:38 Atletico Madrid 1 Valencia 0: Correa rocket closes gap on Barca to nine
22:20 Barcelona captain Iniesta defends Pique after Espanyol goal celebration
21:59 Berizzo ´recovering well´ from prostate cancer
21:47 Hodgson frustrated as Kelly joins lengthy Crystal Palace injury list
21:33 Combative Pique delighted to ´bring silence to the Espanyol fans´
21:31 Klopp: If I say what I think I would get biggest fine in world football
20:52 What took you so long? - Shearer teases Kane over 100th Premier League goal
20:45 Pique motivated by Espanyol tension, says Valverde
20:38 Pochettino praises Kane´s ´big, big balls´ after Spurs striker reaches 100 Premier League goals
20:30 Milestone man Kane open to Shearer chase
20:27 Kane´s 100 Premier League goals: The Opta breakdown
20:23 The referee told me he made a mistake - Klopp fumes at penalty calls
20:01 Udinese draw one of Milan´s best performances, Gattuso claims
19:59 Barcelona must raise wages to stem youth talent drain - Mestre
19:51 Kane reaches 100 Premier League goals with dramatic Anfield penalty
19:33 Liverpool 2 Tottenham 2: Kane´s penalty redemption cancels out Salah stunner
19:12 Matuidi to miss Champions League tie with Tottenham
18:22 Salah quicker than Torres, Owen and Suarez to Liverpool landmark
18:11 Espanyol 1 Barcelona 1: Pique plays pantomime villain
17:47 Man United won to honour Munich victims, says Mata
17:12 Crystal Palace 1 Newcastle United 1: Milivojevic rescues point in game of missed chances
16:55 Juventus 7 Sassuolo 0: Higuain hat-trick puts Napoli on notice
16:54 Udinese 1 AC Milan 1: Donnarumma OG denies 10-man Rossoneri
15:24 Messi benched for Barcelona´s Catalan derby clash with Espanyol
15:11 Joining Chelsea was the ´obvious´ choice, says Giroud
14:48 Swansea confirm Bony & Fer both out for the season
14:37 Arsenal & Spurs target Malcom: I wanted to leave Bordeaux
13:58 Neymar played cat and mouse with Barcelona - Mestre
11:25 A-League Review: Maccarone penalty miss lets victorious Melbourne City off the hook
10:47 Deportivo sack Cristobal after Real Sociedad thrashing
10:27 Navas welcomes prospect of Real Madrid goalkeeper competition
06:45 I´ll only get better for Arsenal, warns Aubameyang
05:03 Madrid have done a lot wrong to be so far behind Barcelona – Ramos
04:13 Conte: Chelsea need two or three world-class players
03:11 Firmino is similar to Kane – Klopp
00:55 Nuno plays down Jota injury in Wolves win
00:42 PSG star Neymar impatient to face Real Madrid in Champions League
00:42 Once something goes wrong, we lose confidence - Spalletti concerned as Inter draw again
00:33 Real Madrid can´t make those mistakes against PSG - Casemiro on Levante draw
00:06 Real Madrid boss Zidane explains Ronaldo substitution

Saturday 3 February

23:30 The present for me is Chelsea - Conte blasts Italy speculation
22:47 Inter 1 Crotone 1: Zenga returns to haunt struggling Nerazzurri
22:40 Levante 2 Real Madrid 2: Pazzini strikes late to pile misery on Zidane
22:15 Allardyce tears into ´pathetic´ Everton after Arsenal humbling
22:02 Is Rihanna Ozil´s lucky charm? The Arsenal and Germany star thinks so!
22:01 Real Madrid captain Ramos sets LaLiga record
21:53 Wenger hails instant impact from Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang
21:17 Taking the Mkhi: Henrikh dazzles with trio of assists on Emirates bow
20:42 Win over West Brom reinforces Southampton´s identity, Pellegrino claims
20:37 Lambert impressed by Ndiaye´s ´brilliant´ debut
20:34 Heynckes not happy with ´sloppy´ Bayern Munich
20:22 Arsenal 5 Everton 1: Aubameyang, Mkhitaryan sparkle as Ramsey hits treble
20:09 Mourinho did not intend to punish ´fantastic´ Pogba
20:05 Old Trafford is not like Portsmouth - Mourinho has a pop at ´quiet´ United fans
19:41 Set-piece weakness frustrates Puel
19:33 No complaints from Moyes as Izquierdo´s stunner has Hughton looking up
19:26 Mourinho confirms Fellaini knee surgery
19:24 Bournemouth not out of relegation danger - Howe
19:06 We had to break down Wagner´s Berlin Wall, says Mourinho
18:54 Lille 0 Paris Saint-Germain 3: Neymar and Lo Celso stunners wrap up victory for Ligue 1 leaders
18:33 Sanchez sets new season record for losing possession
18:31 Like having Ronald Koeman in goal! Dyche marvels at Man City´s Ederson
18:00 Bournemouth 2 Stoke City 1: Late comeback caps dream week for Cherries
17:56 Brighton and Hove Albion 3 West Ham 1: Izquierdo stunner helps see off the Hammers
17:55 Manchester United 2 Huddersfield Town 0: Sanchez scores in successful home debut
17:55 West Brom 2 Southampton 3: Saints hold on to worsen Pardew´s woes
17:55 Leicester City 1 Swansea City 1: Fernandez extends visitors´ unbeaten streak
17:53 Nobody in Manchester! - Guardiola planning rest for City
17:50 Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan start for Arsenal v Everton
17:26 Mainz 0 Bayern Munich 2: Ribery and James ensure Bundesliga champions march on
17:12 Sanches ´damaged´ at Swansea - Clement
16:51 Milan aren´t Brad Pitt, they´re ugly like me - Gattuso
16:46 Kompany laughs off Sterling misses in Burnley draw
16:33 Valencia are doing a great job this season - Simeone
16:22 De Laurentiis: Younes will join Napoli in July
16:14 Guardiola: Manchester City almost perfect at Burnley
15:53 Mourinho drops Pogba in favour of McTominay for Huddersfield clash
15:52 Hamann: Van Dijk not enough to make Liverpool title challengers
15:50 Sagna harbours World Cup hope after surprise Benevento move
15:38 Under wins rave reviews from Roma boss Di Francesco
15:34 Five-star Eibar thrash much-changed Sevilla
15:24 Burnley 1 Manchester City 1: Gudmundsson proves Pep right after Sterling´s shocker
14:32 Costa back for Atletico Madrid v Valencia
14:26 I´m no risk-taker – Valverde rules Dembele out of Espanyol game
12:50 Dybala a Champions League doubt, warns Allegri
12:25 A-League: Jets cement second with Van Marwijk in attendance
11:49 Slimani the full package for Benitez and Newcastle
11:20 Messi is unstoppable - Ter Stegen describes Barca training
10:45 Hernandez wanted to leave West Ham in January
10:21 Bayern´s Martinez suffers sprained ankle
10:04 Cavani plots Copa Libertadores glory post-PSG
09:37 World Cup hopes prompt Pardew to ´protect´ Sturridge
09:30 Premier League´s 10,000th game: Aguero, Fergie and Tiote among five of the best
09:00 Man United thrash Ipswich and Forest, Shearer tops the charts - 10,000 Premier League games in numbe
07:03 Stoger praises Batshuayi after ´dream´ Dortmund debut
06:03 Away record cost Spurs the title – Pochettino
05:06 Klopp: Top-four finish a success for Liverpool
04:38 Ozil contract Arsenal´s ´cheapest option´, says Wenger
02:12 Man City players being ´butchered´, says Sterling
01:33 Mourinho tells Fellaini: Sign a new contract and shut up

La Liga table

# Team MP D P
1 Barcelona 22 +49 58
2 Atlético Madrid 22 +24 49
3 Valencia 22 +16 40
4 Real Madrid 21 +24 39
5 Villarreal 22 +7 37
6 Sevilla 22 -6 33
7 Eibar 22 -3 32
8 Celta de Vigo 22 +7 31
9 Girona 22 +2 31
10 Real Betis 22 -8 30
11 Getafe 22 +5 29
12 Leganés 21 -1 29
13 Athletic Club 22 -1 27
14 Real Sociedad 22 +1 26
15 Espanyol 22 -10 25
16 Deportivo Alavés 22 -13 22
17 Levante 22 -12 20
18 Deportivo La C… 22 -27 17
19 Las Palmas 21 -34 14
20 Málaga 21 -20 13

Facebook

18+ GambleAware