Pochettino congratulates officials on ´right´ decisions

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino congratulated the officials on what he felt were right decisions during his team's 2-2 draw with Liverpool.

Spurs were awarded two controversial penalties at Anfield on Sunday, the second converted by Harry Kane to earn a point in the 95th minute.

The first spot-kick was given despite claims Kane was offside – although Dejan Lovren's attempted clearance apparently played the forward on – and the second after Erik Lamela went down under a Virgil van Dijk challenge.

Pochettino said the officials deserved to be praised for what he described as the correct decisions.

"I congratulated them because I think to show the character that they showed [was huge]," he told a news conference.

"It's true that in these moments it was difficult to know if they were right and then in the changing room I confirmed that they were right in every single decision.

"Sometimes we complain about them, not me because I decided a long time ago to stop complaining about the referee, but I think when they are right and show character. I think it's important to recognise and congratulate them because it's a very difficult job for them."

The result left Spurs two points behind third-placed Liverpool with 12 games remaining in their league seasons.

Pochettino was pleased with Tottenham's display and said his players felt like they had let points slip despite needing the late equaliser.

"Fantastic performance. I think everyone that watched the game, watched a fantastic game from both teams. It was exciting to watch this kind of game," he said.

"And yes, my team I think played so well. In the second half we were fantastic against a team that is so difficult when they are ahead.

"And I think the control was amazing, the performance was amazing. I think the feeling now in the changing rooms is that we dropped two points."