Lallana dismissed for scuffle on Under-23s outing

Liverpool star Adam Lallana was shown a red card on his return from injury for the Under-23 side on Monday.
Lallana has not played since the defeat to Swansea City on January 22 after suffering a "little tear" in his thigh, and his comeback was cut short just past the hour when he reacted angrily to a challenge from Tottenham Under-23 captain George Marsh.
After the pair went up for a header, a furious Lallana jumped on Marsh's back and wrapped his hands around his throat, referee David Rock issuing a straight red card.
Liverpool also had George Johnston dismissed in the 1-0 defeat, in which first-teamers Dominic Solanke and Danny Ings also featured.
Frustrating night for the Reds as we end the game with 9 men after Lallana and Johnston were sent off. #LFCU23s pic.twitter.com/l96sR4egLE— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 5, 2018
