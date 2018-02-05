Kane: Arsenal rejection drove me to 100 Premier League goals

Harry Kane believes being rejected by Arsenal has been a key driving factor in his successful Tottenham career, the striker having reached 100 Premier League goals.
Kane, already the leading Premier League scorer in Spurs history, reached three figures with a late penalty in Sunday's dramatic 2-2 draw at Liverpool.
Tottenham fans joyfully sing that academy product Kane is "one of our own" despite the England internationally initially being on the books of their north London rivals.
And ahead of Saturday's derby clash at Wembley, Kane said being released by the Gunners as a child gave him the motivation to go on and be a success elsewhere.
"After Arsenal, I bounced around a bit and went back to play for my local team and then I was spotted by a scout from Watford who offered me a trial," Kane wrote in an article for the Players' Tribune.
"It's funny how things work out — as it was after playing for Watford against Tottenham that I got the opportunity to join Tottenham's youth academy.
"The white kit fit better on me, I think. I remember the first time we played against Arsenal... and even back then, I had a chip on my shoulder.
"It might sound ridiculous - I was only eight when they let me go - but every time we played them, I thought, 'Alright, we'll see who's right and who's wrong'.
"Looking back on it now, it was probably the best thing that ever happened to me, because it gave me a drive that wasn't there before."
Proud to join the @premierleague 100 club.— Harry Kane (@HKane) February 4, 2018
Thanks for the welcome gift @nikefootball. #HYPERVENOM #HK100 #NIKEFOOTBALL #NIKESOCCER #NIKE #COYS #KEEPITKANE #THFC pic.twitter.com/UrQaXG03sS
Kane has developed into the most lethal striker in the Premier League, claiming the Golden Boot in each of the last two seasons and leading the race again with 22 Premier League goals compared to Mohamed Salah's 21 for Liverpool.
But the 24-year-old had to battle for his chance at Spurs after lower-league loan spells with clubs including Millwall, Leyton Orient and Leicester City.
"When Tottenham sent me out on loan for two years, there were so many moments when I questioned whether I'd ever get the chance to score even one goal in the Premier League," Kane added.
"The lowest moment was probably when I was at Leicester City, and I just couldn't seem to get into the team."
@HKane delivers a dressing room speech at Anfield and receives his celebratory @nikefootball boots after his 100th @premierleague goal! #OneOfOurOwn pic.twitter.com/3vZxfJre62— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 5, 2018
After leaving Leicester, Kane explained he decided to fight for his future at Spurs rather than leave the club on loan again.
"The following season, I came back to Tottenham and met with the manager, Andre Villas-Boas," Kane said.
"He wanted to send me out on loan again. There were a few good clubs interested in me that would've been OK, but that wasn't my dream. My dream wasn't to play in the Premier League. My dream was to play in the Premier League for Spurs.
"So I told him, quite honestly, 'I don't want to go'. As the words were coming out of my mouth, I thought, 'Oh, wow — maybe that wasn't [a good idea]'. He just kind of looked at me, a bit confused.
"And then I just came straight out with it. I said, 'I'm gonna prove to you that I should be starting on this team. And you can tell me every Friday before the game that I don't deserve that, and that I'm not going to play. And that's fine. But I don't want to go'.
"And that was that. He let me stay on and train with the first team - and it really ended up being the turning point in my confidence. I had always felt like I had the ability, but I kind of had to stand up for myself.
"It was like I could see my childhood dream, and it was right there in front of me... but it was just out of reach. I was waiting for somebody to hand it to me. But life never hands it to you, does it? You've gotta grab it."
|Watford 4 Chelsea 1: Pressure piled on Conte as late show sinks 10-man Blues
|Juventus midfielder Matuidi out with thigh injury
|Lallana dismissed for scuffle on Under-23s outing
|Rooney: If you don´t enjoy Man City, you don´t like football
|Rooney urges United to use Pogba in box-to-box role
|Vrsaljko signs Atletico Madrid contract to 2022
|Pele wishes Ronaldo and Neymar a happy birthday
|Seedorf on rescue mission as new Deportivo boss
|Birthday boy Neymar rested by PSG for Coupe de France tie
|Burnley and Belgium midfielder Defour undergoes successful knee surgery
|Moss ´misguided´ in TV question during Liverpool-Tottenham clash
|Kane: Arsenal rejection drove me to 100 Premier League goals
|Napoli confirm Mertens ankle injury
|Ronaldo gets birthday off as snow prevents Real Madrid training
|Ronaldo: Neymar can win Ballon d´Or at PSG
|No competition for old men? Ronaldo´s World Cup dream fading at 33
|Neymar birthday party boosts PSG spirit, says Emery
|Dortmund´s Sancho out for ´several weeks´ with ankle injury
|Sergio Garcia denies racially abusing Barcelona´s Samuel Umtiti
|Atletico skipper Godin has dental surgery after horror smash
|Italy install Di Biagio as interim head coach
|James Rodriguez is a ´godsend´ - Heynckes
|´Everyone´ at Arsenal knew Ozil was going to stay, insists Bellerin
|Arthur staying until December regardless of Barcelona interest, say Gremio
|Chelsea building with youth, not ´words or money´ – Conte
|Pochettino congratulates officials on ´right´ decisions
|Sarri: Contract talks to take place amid Chelsea reports
|Man City tiring? De Bruyne feeling like ´s***´
|Salah goal Messi-like – Carragher
|Van Dijk accuses Kane and Lamela of diving
|Conte wants Chelsea statement of support
|Nobody else is coming – Mourinho confident Sanchez completes Man United´s attack
|Sometimes Manchester City play s*** and get praise - Guardiola
|Leeds sack Christiansen after seven-game winless run
|Benevento 0 Napoli 2: Mertens limps off as Sarri´s men return to summit
|Atletico Madrid 1 Valencia 0: Correa rocket closes gap on Barca to nine
|Barcelona captain Iniesta defends Pique after Espanyol goal celebration
|Berizzo ´recovering well´ from prostate cancer
|Hodgson frustrated as Kelly joins lengthy Crystal Palace injury list
|Combative Pique delighted to ´bring silence to the Espanyol fans´
|Klopp: If I say what I think I would get biggest fine in world football
|What took you so long? - Shearer teases Kane over 100th Premier League goal
|Pique motivated by Espanyol tension, says Valverde
|Pochettino praises Kane´s ´big, big balls´ after Spurs striker reaches 100 Premier League goals
|Milestone man Kane open to Shearer chase
|Kane´s 100 Premier League goals: The Opta breakdown
|The referee told me he made a mistake - Klopp fumes at penalty calls
|Udinese draw one of Milan´s best performances, Gattuso claims
|Barcelona must raise wages to stem youth talent drain - Mestre
|Kane reaches 100 Premier League goals with dramatic Anfield penalty
|Liverpool 2 Tottenham 2: Kane´s penalty redemption cancels out Salah stunner
|Matuidi to miss Champions League tie with Tottenham
|Salah quicker than Torres, Owen and Suarez to Liverpool landmark
|Espanyol 1 Barcelona 1: Pique plays pantomime villain
|Man United won to honour Munich victims, says Mata
|Crystal Palace 1 Newcastle United 1: Milivojevic rescues point in game of missed chances
|Juventus 7 Sassuolo 0: Higuain hat-trick puts Napoli on notice
|Udinese 1 AC Milan 1: Donnarumma OG denies 10-man Rossoneri
|Messi benched for Barcelona´s Catalan derby clash with Espanyol
|Joining Chelsea was the ´obvious´ choice, says Giroud
|Swansea confirm Bony & Fer both out for the season
|Arsenal & Spurs target Malcom: I wanted to leave Bordeaux
|Neymar played cat and mouse with Barcelona - Mestre
|A-League Review: Maccarone penalty miss lets victorious Melbourne City off the hook
|Deportivo sack Cristobal after Real Sociedad thrashing
|Navas welcomes prospect of Real Madrid goalkeeper competition
|I´ll only get better for Arsenal, warns Aubameyang
|Madrid have done a lot wrong to be so far behind Barcelona – Ramos
|Conte: Chelsea need two or three world-class players
|Firmino is similar to Kane – Klopp
|Nuno plays down Jota injury in Wolves win
|PSG star Neymar impatient to face Real Madrid in Champions League
|Once something goes wrong, we lose confidence - Spalletti concerned as Inter draw again
|Real Madrid can´t make those mistakes against PSG - Casemiro on Levante draw
|Real Madrid boss Zidane explains Ronaldo substitution
|The present for me is Chelsea - Conte blasts Italy speculation
|Inter 1 Crotone 1: Zenga returns to haunt struggling Nerazzurri
|Levante 2 Real Madrid 2: Pazzini strikes late to pile misery on Zidane
|Allardyce tears into ´pathetic´ Everton after Arsenal humbling
|Is Rihanna Ozil´s lucky charm? The Arsenal and Germany star thinks so!
|Real Madrid captain Ramos sets LaLiga record
|Wenger hails instant impact from Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang
|Taking the Mkhi: Henrikh dazzles with trio of assists on Emirates bow
|Win over West Brom reinforces Southampton´s identity, Pellegrino claims
|Lambert impressed by Ndiaye´s ´brilliant´ debut
|Heynckes not happy with ´sloppy´ Bayern Munich
|Arsenal 5 Everton 1: Aubameyang, Mkhitaryan sparkle as Ramsey hits treble
|Mourinho did not intend to punish ´fantastic´ Pogba
|Old Trafford is not like Portsmouth - Mourinho has a pop at ´quiet´ United fans
|Set-piece weakness frustrates Puel
|No complaints from Moyes as Izquierdo´s stunner has Hughton looking up
|Mourinho confirms Fellaini knee surgery
|Bournemouth not out of relegation danger - Howe
|We had to break down Wagner´s Berlin Wall, says Mourinho
|Lille 0 Paris Saint-Germain 3: Neymar and Lo Celso stunners wrap up victory for Ligue 1 leaders
|Sanchez sets new season record for losing possession
|Like having Ronald Koeman in goal! Dyche marvels at Man City´s Ederson
|Bournemouth 2 Stoke City 1: Late comeback caps dream week for Cherries
|Brighton and Hove Albion 3 West Ham 1: Izquierdo stunner helps see off the Hammers
|Manchester United 2 Huddersfield Town 0: Sanchez scores in successful home debut
|West Brom 2 Southampton 3: Saints hold on to worsen Pardew´s woes
|Leicester City 1 Swansea City 1: Fernandez extends visitors´ unbeaten streak
|Nobody in Manchester! - Guardiola planning rest for City
|Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan start for Arsenal v Everton
|Mainz 0 Bayern Munich 2: Ribery and James ensure Bundesliga champions march on
|Sanches ´damaged´ at Swansea - Clement
|Milan aren´t Brad Pitt, they´re ugly like me - Gattuso
|Kompany laughs off Sterling misses in Burnley draw
|Valencia are doing a great job this season - Simeone
|De Laurentiis: Younes will join Napoli in July
|Guardiola: Manchester City almost perfect at Burnley
|Mourinho drops Pogba in favour of McTominay for Huddersfield clash
|Hamann: Van Dijk not enough to make Liverpool title challengers
|Sagna harbours World Cup hope after surprise Benevento move
|Under wins rave reviews from Roma boss Di Francesco
|Five-star Eibar thrash much-changed Sevilla
|Burnley 1 Manchester City 1: Gudmundsson proves Pep right after Sterling´s shocker
|Costa back for Atletico Madrid v Valencia
|I´m no risk-taker – Valverde rules Dembele out of Espanyol game
|Dybala a Champions League doubt, warns Allegri
|A-League: Jets cement second with Van Marwijk in attendance
|Slimani the full package for Benitez and Newcastle
|Messi is unstoppable - Ter Stegen describes Barca training
|Hernandez wanted to leave West Ham in January
|Bayern´s Martinez suffers sprained ankle
|Cavani plots Copa Libertadores glory post-PSG
|World Cup hopes prompt Pardew to ´protect´ Sturridge
|Premier League´s 10,000th game: Aguero, Fergie and Tiote among five of the best
|Man United thrash Ipswich and Forest, Shearer tops the charts - 10,000 Premier League games in numbe
|Stoger praises Batshuayi after ´dream´ Dortmund debut
|Away record cost Spurs the title – Pochettino
|Klopp: Top-four finish a success for Liverpool
|Ozil contract Arsenal´s ´cheapest option´, says Wenger
|Man City players being ´butchered´, says Sterling
|Mourinho tells Fellaini: Sign a new contract and shut up