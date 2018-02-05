Arthur staying until December regardless of Barcelona interest, say Gremio

Highly rated Gremio midfielder Arthur will not be leaving before December regardless of any potential deal that is struck with Barcelona, according to club president Romildo Bolzan Jr.

Arthur, 21, has been strongly linked with a move to Catalonia for several months and angered officials at Gremio when he was photographed wearing a Barca jersey in a meeting with their sporting director Robert Fernandez at the start of December.

Barca were quick to offer an apology to the Copa Libertadores champions, reportedly keen to remain on good terms with Gremio in anticipation of negotiations eventually getting started.

And, while Bolzan confirmed there have been talks, he swiftly highlighted that even if a deal is struck between the two clubs, Arthur – who reportedly has a €50million release clause – will not be leaving before the end of the year.

"At this moment it's [transfer talks] stopped," Bolzan told UOL Esporte. "But I can tell you that all the ideas are Arthur will stay with us until December.

"All parties agree that it is more or less agreed that Arthur will stay until the end of 2018 if the negotiations are completed. I repeat, if they are completed."