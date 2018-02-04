Salah quicker than Torres, Owen and Suarez to Liverpool landmark

Mohamed Salah put Liverpool ahead after just three minutes at home to Tottenham on Sunday to continue his blistering form this season and reach a personal milestone in record time.

The Egypt international, signed from Roma in June for a fee which could rise to £43.9million, seized on a defensive error to slot past Hugo Lloris and notch his 20th Premier League goals for the Reds in just 25 league appearances.

The 25-year-old has reached that figure faster than a host of Liverpool greats, with Fernando Torres and Daniel Sturridge, who both needed 27 games to score 20 league goals, joint second behind the former Basel attacker.

Salah's exploits have come as something of a surprise after he struggled to make an impact during his first stint in England's top flight with Chelsea.

25 - Mohamed Salah has netted 20 goals in just 25 games in the Premier League; the fewest appearances of any Liverpool player to reach 20 goals in the competition. Lightning. pic.twitter.com/zwMvDfhrdA — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 4, 2018

Homegrown heroes Robbie Fowler and Michael Owen took 37 and 39 matches respectively to notch 20 Premier League goals, while Stan Collymore (46) and departed superstar Luis Suarez (50) both trail some way behind Salah.

His team-mate Roberto Firmino (61) completes the top 10, followed by Emile Heskey (71), Dirk Kuyt (79) and Peter Crouch (83).