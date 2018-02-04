Messi benched for Barcelona´s Catalan derby clash with Espanyol

Lionel Messi has been named among the substitutes for Barcelona's derby game at Espanyol on Sunday, the first time the Argentina superstar has not started a LaLiga game this season.
With Barca enjoying an 11-point lead at the top of the table, Ernesto Valverde likely has an eye on Thursday's Copa del Rey semi-final with Valencia.
In Messi's absence, Paco Alcacer starts his fifth league game of the campaign, with Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho also named in attack.
Full-backs Jordi Alba and Sergi Roberto are also among the subs, with Nelson Semedo and Lucas Digne starting for Barca at RCDE Stadium.
Messi scored a hat-trick in the reverse fixture, which Barca won 5-0 in September.
XI— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_cat) February 4, 2018
#EspanyolBarça
pic.twitter.com/q8tFHbp8LU
Barca have a 1-0 lead going into the second leg of the Copa semi-final with Valencia, Messi having set up Suarez at Camp Nou for the only goal of the game.
|Benevento 0 Napoli 2: Mertens limps off as Sarri´s men return to summit
|Atletico Madrid 1 Valencia 0: Correa rocket closes gap on Barca to nine
|Barcelona captain Iniesta defends Pique after Espanyol goal celebration
|Berizzo ´recovering well´ from prostate cancer
|Hodgson frustrated as Kelly joins lengthy Crystal Palace injury list
|Combative Pique delighted to ´bring silence to the Espanyol fans´
|Klopp: If I say what I think I would get biggest fine in world football
|What took you so long? - Shearer teases Kane over 100th Premier League goal
|Pique motivated by Espanyol tension, says Valverde
|Pochettino praises Kane´s ´big, big balls´ after Spurs striker reaches 100 Premier League goals
|Milestone man Kane open to Shearer chase
|Kane´s 100 Premier League goals: The Opta breakdown
|The referee told me he made a mistake - Klopp fumes at penalty calls
|Udinese draw one of Milan´s best performances, Gattuso claims
|Barcelona must raise wages to stem youth talent drain - Mestre
|Kane reaches 100 Premier League goals with dramatic Anfield penalty
|Liverpool 2 Tottenham 2: Kane´s penalty redemption cancels out Salah stunner
|Matuidi to miss Champions League tie with Tottenham
|Salah quicker than Torres, Owen and Suarez to Liverpool landmark
|Espanyol 1 Barcelona 1: Pique plays pantomime villain
|Man United won to honour Munich victims, says Mata
|Crystal Palace 1 Newcastle United 1: Milivojevic rescues point in game of missed chances
|Juventus 7 Sassuolo 0: Higuain hat-trick puts Napoli on notice
|Udinese 1 AC Milan 1: Donnarumma OG denies 10-man Rossoneri
|Messi benched for Barcelona´s Catalan derby clash with Espanyol
|Joining Chelsea was the ´obvious´ choice, says Giroud
|Swansea confirm Bony & Fer both out for the season
|Arsenal & Spurs target Malcom: I wanted to leave Bordeaux
|Neymar played cat and mouse with Barcelona - Mestre
|A-League Review: Maccarone penalty miss lets victorious Melbourne City off the hook
|Deportivo sack Cristobal after Real Sociedad thrashing
|Navas welcomes prospect of Real Madrid goalkeeper competition
|I´ll only get better for Arsenal, warns Aubameyang
|Madrid have done a lot wrong to be so far behind Barcelona – Ramos
|Conte: Chelsea need two or three world-class players
|Firmino is similar to Kane – Klopp
|Nuno plays down Jota injury in Wolves win
|PSG star Neymar impatient to face Real Madrid in Champions League
|Once something goes wrong, we lose confidence - Spalletti concerned as Inter draw again
|Real Madrid can´t make those mistakes against PSG - Casemiro on Levante draw
|Real Madrid boss Zidane explains Ronaldo substitution
|The present for me is Chelsea - Conte blasts Italy speculation
|Inter 1 Crotone 1: Zenga returns to haunt struggling Nerazzurri
|Levante 2 Real Madrid 2: Pazzini strikes late to pile misery on Zidane
|Allardyce tears into ´pathetic´ Everton after Arsenal humbling
|Is Rihanna Ozil´s lucky charm? The Arsenal and Germany star thinks so!
|Real Madrid captain Ramos sets LaLiga record
|Wenger hails instant impact from Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang
|Taking the Mkhi: Henrikh dazzles with trio of assists on Emirates bow
|Win over West Brom reinforces Southampton´s identity, Pellegrino claims
|Lambert impressed by Ndiaye´s ´brilliant´ debut
|Heynckes not happy with ´sloppy´ Bayern Munich
|Arsenal 5 Everton 1: Aubameyang, Mkhitaryan sparkle as Ramsey hits treble
|Mourinho did not intend to punish ´fantastic´ Pogba
|Old Trafford is not like Portsmouth - Mourinho has a pop at ´quiet´ United fans
|Set-piece weakness frustrates Puel
|No complaints from Moyes as Izquierdo´s stunner has Hughton looking up
|Mourinho confirms Fellaini knee surgery
|Bournemouth not out of relegation danger - Howe
|We had to break down Wagner´s Berlin Wall, says Mourinho
|Lille 0 Paris Saint-Germain 3: Neymar and Lo Celso stunners wrap up victory for Ligue 1 leaders
|Sanchez sets new season record for losing possession
|Like having Ronald Koeman in goal! Dyche marvels at Man City´s Ederson
|Bournemouth 2 Stoke City 1: Late comeback caps dream week for Cherries
|Brighton and Hove Albion 3 West Ham 1: Izquierdo stunner helps see off the Hammers
|Manchester United 2 Huddersfield Town 0: Sanchez scores in successful home debut
|West Brom 2 Southampton 3: Saints hold on to worsen Pardew´s woes
|Leicester City 1 Swansea City 1: Fernandez extends visitors´ unbeaten streak
|Nobody in Manchester! - Guardiola planning rest for City
|Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan start for Arsenal v Everton
|Mainz 0 Bayern Munich 2: Ribery and James ensure Bundesliga champions march on
|Sanches ´damaged´ at Swansea - Clement
|Milan aren´t Brad Pitt, they´re ugly like me - Gattuso
|Kompany laughs off Sterling misses in Burnley draw
|Valencia are doing a great job this season - Simeone
|De Laurentiis: Younes will join Napoli in July
|Guardiola: Manchester City almost perfect at Burnley
|Mourinho drops Pogba in favour of McTominay for Huddersfield clash
|Hamann: Van Dijk not enough to make Liverpool title challengers
|Sagna harbours World Cup hope after surprise Benevento move
|Under wins rave reviews from Roma boss Di Francesco
|Five-star Eibar thrash much-changed Sevilla
|Burnley 1 Manchester City 1: Gudmundsson proves Pep right after Sterling´s shocker
|Costa back for Atletico Madrid v Valencia
|I´m no risk-taker – Valverde rules Dembele out of Espanyol game
|Dybala a Champions League doubt, warns Allegri
|A-League: Jets cement second with Van Marwijk in attendance
|Slimani the full package for Benitez and Newcastle
|Messi is unstoppable - Ter Stegen describes Barca training
|Hernandez wanted to leave West Ham in January
|Bayern´s Martinez suffers sprained ankle
|Cavani plots Copa Libertadores glory post-PSG
|World Cup hopes prompt Pardew to ´protect´ Sturridge
|Premier League´s 10,000th game: Aguero, Fergie and Tiote among five of the best
|Man United thrash Ipswich and Forest, Shearer tops the charts - 10,000 Premier League games in numbe
|Stoger praises Batshuayi after ´dream´ Dortmund debut
|Away record cost Spurs the title – Pochettino
|Klopp: Top-four finish a success for Liverpool
|Ozil contract Arsenal´s ´cheapest option´, says Wenger
|Man City players being ´butchered´, says Sterling
|Mourinho tells Fellaini: Sign a new contract and shut up
|#BatsManBack - Batshuayi reflects on ´dream´ Dortmund debut
|Win the league against United? Don´t be ridiculous, says Guardiola
|Guardiola offers Toure prospect of glorious Manchester City farewell
|Bolton Wanderers 1 Bristol City 0: Ameobi lifts hosts out of bottom three
|Cologne 2 Borussia Dortmund 3: Schurrle wins it late on as debutant Batshuayi impresses
|Di Biagio in line to become interim Italy coach
|Zidane looks to Ronaldo and Bale to lead Madrid revival
|West Ham sack head of recruitment Tony Henry
|Getafe sign Flamini but set to lose Crystal Palace-bound Guaita
|He earns more than Inter´s entire squad – Spalletti scoffs at Pastore rumours
|Icardi to miss Crotone clash, Rafinha ´definitely´ playing
|Colo-Colo confirm deaths of three youth players in bus crash
|Season over for Palace winger Sako
|Liverpool set to come too soon for Spurs newboy Lucas
|Emery defends ´special´ Neymar
|Mahrez told to ´clear his head´ after being omitted from Foxes squad
|Premier League title race not over, Guardiola tells Mourinho
|Conte won´t rush Giroud into Chelsea side
|Mourinho: I´ll be the first to know if Ibrahimovic is leaving Man Utd
|Klopp ready for ´great´ Spurs challenge
|´We´re battling to be first of the last´ - Mourinho concedes defeat in title race
|Conte reiterates desire to see out Chelsea contract
|Best of Van Dijk will come next season, says Klopp
|Zidane shrugs off Madrid sack talk
|He will do the team talk - Allardyce to tap into Walcott´s Arsenal knowledge
|Pardew wants Evans contract talks
|Thiago nearing Bayern return
|Sydney FC 4 Wellington Phoenix 0: Leaders move 12 points clear
|Nacional apologise after fans taunt Chapecoense
|Arsenal squad must solve defensive problems, says Wenger
|Wenger challenges Ozil to become a leader
|Aubameyang Arsenal debut may be delayed by sickness
|Klopp unwilling to splash ´crazy money´ to replace Coutinho
|Conte eager for return to Italy job – FIGC commissioner
|Sanchez joining United a ´once in a generation´ bargain, says former Liverpool director
|Roma rejected chance to sign Blind from United – Monchi
|Valverde: We have to let Messi breathe a bit
|Copa del Rey semi-final in the balance, insists Barca´s Suarez
|Referee who kicked Nantes´ Carlos banned for six months