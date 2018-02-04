Related

I´ll only get better for Arsenal, warns Aubameyang

4 February 2018 06:45

Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang insisted he would only get better after impressing on debut for the Premier League club.

Aubameyang, a £56million arrival from Borussia Dortmund on deadline day, marked his Arsenal debut with a goal in a 5-1 thrashing of Everton Saturday.

The Gabon international may have shown good signs on his debut, but the 28-year-old said he would improve.

"Of course I was really happy," Aubameyang said, via the club's website.

"We won the game in the first half and the second was a bit different. We are all happy.

"Is there more to come from me? I think so."

Aubameyang arrived at Arsenal after making a strong start to the 2017-18 season with Dortmund, scoring 21 times in 24 games in all competitions.

 

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 Manchester City 26 +55 69
2 Manchester United 26 +33 56
3 Liverpool 25 +28 50
4 Chelsea 25 +26 50
5 Tottenham Hotspur 25 +27 48
6 Arsenal 26 +16 45
7 Burnley 26 -2 36
8 Leicester City 26 +3 35
9 AFC Bournemouth 26 -7 31
10 Everton 26 -16 31
11 Watford 25 -11 27
12 West Ham United 26 -14 27
13 Brighton & Hov… 26 -14 27
14 Southampton 26 -10 26
15 Crystal Palace 25 -15 26
16 Newcastle United 25 -12 24
17 Swansea City 26 -18 24
18 Stoke City 26 -26 24
19 Huddersfield Town 26 -27 24
20 West Bromwich … 26 -16 20

