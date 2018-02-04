Crystal Palace 1 Newcastle United 1: Milivojevic rescues point in game of missed chances

Luka Milivojevic's second-half penalty rescued a 1-1 draw for Crystal Palace at home to fellow Premier League strugglers Newcastle United on Sunday, as both sides wasted the opportunity to pull further away from danger.
In what was an end-to-end contest for long periods, finishing proved to be the downfall of both teams on numerous occasions, as either could have gone on to achieve victory given the number of openings spurned.
Newcastle, who were without recent loan signing Islam Slimani due to a lack of fitness, just about shaded things in a first half which saw both goalkeepers kept busy at Selhurst Park.
There was little Wayne Hennessey in the Palace goal could do about Mohamed Diame's opener, however, with suspect defending allowing the midfielder to score from the lively Kenedy's corner.
Roy Hodgson's men eventually levelled early in the second half thanks to a Milivojevic spot-kick, as momentum swung the way of the resurgent home side.
But their superiority ultimately counted for little, with Newcastle holding on amid a late goalmouth scramble to claim a hard-fought draw which sees both clubs remain just outside the bottom three – the Magpies on 25 points, with Palace two better off.
FT: [1-1] #CRYNEW pic.twitter.com/THLQHSAbbi— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) February 4, 2018
Newcastle were bailed out by Karl Darlow twice inside the opening 10 minutes, with Ciaran Clark's positioning questionable in both instances.
Wilfried Zaha was the first to threaten, racing through on goal and overrunning the ball to allow Darlow the chance to smother, before the goalkeeper brilliantly thwarted Christian Benteke in similar circumstances.
But Newcastle responded well and took the lead in the 22nd minute – Diame stabbing in from close range after Palace inexplicably failed to clear Kenedy's set-piece delivery.
5 - All five of Mohamed Diamé's league goals for Newcastle have come away from home. Excursion.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 4, 2018
Zaha wasted a chance to level soon after, meeting Timothy Fosu-Mensah's low cross and shooting at Jamaal Lascelles eight yards out.
Rafael Benitez's side remained just as threatening, however, and Hennessey was forced into two crucial saves in quick succession in the 32nd minute, denying Kenedy from close range and then acrobatically parrying Ayoze Perez's 20-yard drive.
Palace finished the half on top and nearly restored parity on the stroke of half-time, as Yohan Cabaye collected Benteke's lay-off and fired right at the grateful Darlow.
The hosts looked rather more in control at the start of the second half and deservedly equalised in the 55th minute.
Clark was guilty of tugging on Benteke's shirt at a cross and he was correctly penalised, allowing Milivojevic to convert from 12 yards, despite the best efforts of Darlow.
6 - Crystal Palace have been awarded six penalties in the Premier League this season, with five of those coming at Selhurst Park; only Everton (7) have won more. Spotted.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 4, 2018
Palace continued to enjoy the better of proceedings, though Cabaye wasted yet another opportunity just after the hour, shooting well over from the edge of the box.
Newcastle started to look a little overwhelmed at the back towards the end, with Palace piling men forward and seeing two 20-yard efforts from James McArthur and Zaha go just over in the final 10 minutes.
But Newcastle's biggest escape came three minutes from time, as Benteke saw his header and subsequent follow-up effort both blocked on the line by Clark, denying Palace all three points.
Key Opta facts:
- Crystal Palace have lost just once in their last 10 home Premier League games (W4 D5).
- Newcastle United have collected just two points in their last eight away Premier League games in the month of February (P8 W0 D2 L6).
- Luka Milivojevic is Crystal Palace's top scorer in the Premier League this season with six goals, and the Serbian has netted five goals in his last 10 appearances in the competition.
- Only Andy Johnson (11) has scored more Premier League penalties for Crystal Palace than Milivojevic (6).
- Palace have conceded the opening goal of the game in 17 Premier League games this season, no team has conceded the first goal more often.
|Matuidi to miss Champions League tie with Tottenham
|Salah quicker than Torres, Owen and Suarez to Liverpool landmark
|Espanyol 1 Barcelona 1: Pique plays pantomime villain
|Man United won to honour Munich victims, says Mata
|Crystal Palace 1 Newcastle United 1: Milivojevic rescues point in game of missed chances
|Juventus 7 Sassuolo 0: Higuain hat-trick puts Napoli on notice
|Udinese 1 AC Milan 1: Donnarumma OG denies 10-man Rossoneri
|Messi benched for Barcelona´s Catalan derby clash with Espanyol
|Joining Chelsea was the ´obvious´ choice, says Giroud
|Swansea confirm Bony & Fer both out for the season
|Arsenal & Spurs target Malcom: I wanted to leave Bordeaux
|Neymar played cat and mouse with Barcelona - Mestre
|A-League Review: Maccarone penalty miss lets victorious Melbourne City off the hook
|Deportivo sack Cristobal after Real Sociedad thrashing
|Navas welcomes prospect of Real Madrid goalkeeper competition
|I´ll only get better for Arsenal, warns Aubameyang
|Madrid have done a lot wrong to be so far behind Barcelona – Ramos
|Conte: Chelsea need two or three world-class players
|Firmino is similar to Kane – Klopp
|Nuno plays down Jota injury in Wolves win
|PSG star Neymar impatient to face Real Madrid in Champions League
|Once something goes wrong, we lose confidence - Spalletti concerned as Inter draw again
|Real Madrid can´t make those mistakes against PSG - Casemiro on Levante draw
|Real Madrid boss Zidane explains Ronaldo substitution
|The present for me is Chelsea - Conte blasts Italy speculation
|Inter 1 Crotone 1: Zenga returns to haunt struggling Nerazzurri
|Levante 2 Real Madrid 2: Pazzini strikes late to pile misery on Zidane
|Allardyce tears into ´pathetic´ Everton after Arsenal humbling
|Is Rihanna Ozil´s lucky charm? The Arsenal and Germany star thinks so!
|Real Madrid captain Ramos sets LaLiga record
|Wenger hails instant impact from Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang
|Taking the Mkhi: Henrikh dazzles with trio of assists on Emirates bow
|Win over West Brom reinforces Southampton´s identity, Pellegrino claims
|Lambert impressed by Ndiaye´s ´brilliant´ debut
|Heynckes not happy with ´sloppy´ Bayern Munich
|Arsenal 5 Everton 1: Aubameyang, Mkhitaryan sparkle as Ramsey hits treble
|Mourinho did not intend to punish ´fantastic´ Pogba
|Old Trafford is not like Portsmouth - Mourinho has a pop at ´quiet´ United fans
|Set-piece weakness frustrates Puel
|No complaints from Moyes as Izquierdo´s stunner has Hughton looking up
|Mourinho confirms Fellaini knee surgery
|Bournemouth not out of relegation danger - Howe
|We had to break down Wagner´s Berlin Wall, says Mourinho
|Lille 0 Paris Saint-Germain 3: Neymar and Lo Celso stunners wrap up victory for Ligue 1 leaders
|Sanchez sets new season record for losing possession
|Like having Ronald Koeman in goal! Dyche marvels at Man City´s Ederson
|Bournemouth 2 Stoke City 1: Late comeback caps dream week for Cherries
|Brighton and Hove Albion 3 West Ham 1: Izquierdo stunner helps see off the Hammers
|Manchester United 2 Huddersfield Town 0: Sanchez scores in successful home debut
|West Brom 2 Southampton 3: Saints hold on to worsen Pardew´s woes
|Leicester City 1 Swansea City 1: Fernandez extends visitors´ unbeaten streak
|Nobody in Manchester! - Guardiola planning rest for City
|Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan start for Arsenal v Everton
|Mainz 0 Bayern Munich 2: Ribery and James ensure Bundesliga champions march on
|Sanches ´damaged´ at Swansea - Clement
|Milan aren´t Brad Pitt, they´re ugly like me - Gattuso
|Kompany laughs off Sterling misses in Burnley draw
|Valencia are doing a great job this season - Simeone
|De Laurentiis: Younes will join Napoli in July
|Guardiola: Manchester City almost perfect at Burnley
|Mourinho drops Pogba in favour of McTominay for Huddersfield clash
|Hamann: Van Dijk not enough to make Liverpool title challengers
|Sagna harbours World Cup hope after surprise Benevento move
|Under wins rave reviews from Roma boss Di Francesco
|Five-star Eibar thrash much-changed Sevilla
|Burnley 1 Manchester City 1: Gudmundsson proves Pep right after Sterling´s shocker
|Costa back for Atletico Madrid v Valencia
|I´m no risk-taker – Valverde rules Dembele out of Espanyol game
|Dybala a Champions League doubt, warns Allegri
|A-League: Jets cement second with Van Marwijk in attendance
|Slimani the full package for Benitez and Newcastle
|Messi is unstoppable - Ter Stegen describes Barca training
|Hernandez wanted to leave West Ham in January
|Bayern´s Martinez suffers sprained ankle
|Cavani plots Copa Libertadores glory post-PSG
|World Cup hopes prompt Pardew to ´protect´ Sturridge
|Premier League´s 10,000th game: Aguero, Fergie and Tiote among five of the best
|Man United thrash Ipswich and Forest, Shearer tops the charts - 10,000 Premier League games in numbe
|Stoger praises Batshuayi after ´dream´ Dortmund debut
|Away record cost Spurs the title – Pochettino
|Klopp: Top-four finish a success for Liverpool
|Ozil contract Arsenal´s ´cheapest option´, says Wenger
|Man City players being ´butchered´, says Sterling
|Mourinho tells Fellaini: Sign a new contract and shut up
|#BatsManBack - Batshuayi reflects on ´dream´ Dortmund debut
|Win the league against United? Don´t be ridiculous, says Guardiola
|Guardiola offers Toure prospect of glorious Manchester City farewell
|Bolton Wanderers 1 Bristol City 0: Ameobi lifts hosts out of bottom three
|Cologne 2 Borussia Dortmund 3: Schurrle wins it late on as debutant Batshuayi impresses
|Di Biagio in line to become interim Italy coach
|Zidane looks to Ronaldo and Bale to lead Madrid revival
|West Ham sack head of recruitment Tony Henry
|Getafe sign Flamini but set to lose Crystal Palace-bound Guaita
|He earns more than Inter´s entire squad – Spalletti scoffs at Pastore rumours
|Icardi to miss Crotone clash, Rafinha ´definitely´ playing
|Colo-Colo confirm deaths of three youth players in bus crash
|Season over for Palace winger Sako
|Liverpool set to come too soon for Spurs newboy Lucas
|Emery defends ´special´ Neymar
|Mahrez told to ´clear his head´ after being omitted from Foxes squad
|Premier League title race not over, Guardiola tells Mourinho
|Conte won´t rush Giroud into Chelsea side
|Mourinho: I´ll be the first to know if Ibrahimovic is leaving Man Utd
|Klopp ready for ´great´ Spurs challenge
|´We´re battling to be first of the last´ - Mourinho concedes defeat in title race
|Conte reiterates desire to see out Chelsea contract
|Best of Van Dijk will come next season, says Klopp
|Zidane shrugs off Madrid sack talk
|He will do the team talk - Allardyce to tap into Walcott´s Arsenal knowledge
|Pardew wants Evans contract talks
|Thiago nearing Bayern return
|Sydney FC 4 Wellington Phoenix 0: Leaders move 12 points clear
|Nacional apologise after fans taunt Chapecoense
|Arsenal squad must solve defensive problems, says Wenger
|Wenger challenges Ozil to become a leader
|Aubameyang Arsenal debut may be delayed by sickness
|Klopp unwilling to splash ´crazy money´ to replace Coutinho
|Conte eager for return to Italy job – FIGC commissioner
|Sanchez joining United a ´once in a generation´ bargain, says former Liverpool director
|Roma rejected chance to sign Blind from United – Monchi
|Valverde: We have to let Messi breathe a bit
|Copa del Rey semi-final in the balance, insists Barca´s Suarez
|Referee who kicked Nantes´ Carlos banned for six months