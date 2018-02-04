Berizzo ´recovering well´ from prostate cancer

Sevilla say that former coach Eduardo Berizzo's recovery from prostate cancer is proceeding in a positive manner.

It was confirmed in November that Berizzo had been diagnosed with the disease, the 48-year-old taking a break from his duties as he underwent successful surgery the following month.

Berizzo returned to the Sevilla dugout but later in December the club announced their decision to part company with the Argentine due to a disappointing run of results.

On Sunday, Sevilla, who appointed former AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella as a replacement, took to Twitter to share a positive update on Berizzo's condition.

"We have good news. Sources close to Eduardo Berizzo tell us he is recovering well from prostate cancer through continued treatment," read the post.

"Everyone at #SevillaFC is truly delighted with his progress and want to pass on the best wishes for the future."