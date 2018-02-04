Barcelona must raise wages to stem youth talent drain - Mestre

Barcelona vice-president Jordi Mestre concedes the club must address its wage structure for youth players in order to prevent the exit of top talent.

Highly rated teenager Sergio Gomez became the latest La Masia product to fast-track his path to senior football when he joined Borussia Dortmund on deadline day.

The Bundesliga club activated the 17-year-old's reported €3 million release clause, echoing the deals that saw Jordi Mboula join Monaco and Eric Garcia move to Manchester City.

While hesitant to alter the club's "sporting and economic policy", Mestre acknowledged Barca need to become more financially competitive.

"We can't be blind and ignore reality," Mestre told Sport.

"Within the parameters of youth football, we will raise the salaries of players who interest us, and consequently their release clauses.