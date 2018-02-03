Wenger hails instant impact from Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang

Arsene Wenger believes the arrivals of Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have given Arsenal a fresh start and can lend their push for a top-four spot in the Premier League renewed impetus.

Aubameyang – a £56million club-record signing from Borussia Dortmund - marked his Gunners debut by getting on the scoresheet in Saturday's 5-1 demolition of Everton, with Aaron Ramsey helping himself to a hat-trick at Emirates Stadium.

Mkhitaryan's maiden Arsenal start was also one to remember as he chipped in with three assists, firing a feel-good factor in the red corner of north London far removed from the fractious days of the Alexis Sanchez transfer saga.

"I believe, yes," Wenger told Sky Sports when asked if this felt like a fresh start at this advanced stage of his long reign.

"We want to qualify for the Champions League through the Premier League and that is why the games coming up are so important

"The two players who came in during the transfer window look like they have always played with us with us because they have the same mobility, same ability and same technical quality."

Honestly, we didn’t want that half to end



Superb stuff #AFCvEFC pic.twitter.com/HpW6VvkrtC — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) February 3, 2018

Wenger had suggested Aubameyang might not feature against Sam Allardyce's over-matched side due to illness, but the Gabon striker completed 90 minutes.

"He's not completely fit but of course you see the quality of him - movement, the sharpness, the quality of his finishing. It is very encouraging," the Arsenal boss added.