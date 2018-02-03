Under wins rave reviews from Roma boss Di Francesco

Turkey youngster Cengiz Under is coming on "leaps and bounds" according to Roma head coach Eusebio Di Francesco.
Under joined Roma last year in a €13.4million deal from Basaksehir, despite interest from Manchester City, and the 20-year-old forward was initially used sparingly by Di Francesco.
However, he started the back-to-back encounters with Sampdoria last week and, with his boss impressed, Under may well retain his spot for the trip to Verona.
"Cengiz has come on in leaps and bounds recently, but his development isn't done yet," Di Francesco said.
"He needs stability, he needs to play with continuity but that isn't easy – he understands Italian but he still does not speak the language well.
"I must say that against Sampdoria he was unlucky, at times luck can change a player's path.
"Before I saw him as a player better suited to coming on and trying to change a game, but now I feel comfortable using him from the first minute. Tomorrow [Sunday] he could start the game."
GALLERY | | Photos from today’s final preparations for the trip to Verona— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) February 3, 2018
https://t.co/weNOx9c6Qj pic.twitter.com/4lcsJR1e9L
The bigger picture is not so encouraging for Roma, with last Sunday's 1-0 defeat at home to Samp making it seven matches without victory in all competitions.
They lie three points shy of Inter in the final Champions League qualification place and Di Francesco expects few favours from a Verona side mired in relegation strife.
"Verona are a side that have changed a lot in January, in both attack and defence," he explained.
"I believe they are a side that have got better and will be back to their former levels. It will be a different game compared to the first meeting."
An Edin Dzeko brace helped Roma to a 3-0 win over Verona at the Stadio Olimpico back in September.
|Levante 2 Real Madrid 2: Pazzini strikes late to pile misery on Zidane
|Allardyce tears into ´pathetic´ Everton after Arsenal humbling
|Is Rihanna Ozil´s lucky charm? The Arsenal and Germany star thinks so!
|Real Madrid captain Ramos sets LaLiga record
|Wenger hails instant impact from Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang
|Taking the Mkhi: Henrikh dazzles with trio of assists on Emirates bow
|Win over West Brom reinforces Southampton´s identity, Pellegrino claims
|Lambert impressed by Ndiaye´s ´brilliant´ debut
|Heynckes not happy with ´sloppy´ Bayern Munich
|Arsenal 5 Everton 1: Aubameyang, Mkhitaryan sparkle as Ramsey hits treble
|Mourinho did not intend to punish ´fantastic´ Pogba
|Old Trafford is not like Portsmouth - Mourinho has a pop at ´quiet´ United fans
|Set-piece weakness frustrates Puel
|No complaints from Moyes as Izquierdo´s stunner has Hughton looking up
|Mourinho confirms Fellaini knee surgery
|Bournemouth not out of relegation danger - Howe
|We had to break down Wagner´s Berlin Wall, says Mourinho
|Lille 0 Paris Saint-Germain 3: Neymar and Lo Celso stunners wrap up victory for Ligue 1 leaders
|Sanchez sets new season record for losing possession
|Like having Ronald Koeman in goal! Dyche marvels at Man City´s Ederson
|Bournemouth 2 Stoke City 1: Late comeback caps dream week for Cherries
|Brighton and Hove Albion 3 West Ham 1: Izquierdo stunner helps see off the Hammers
|Manchester United 2 Huddersfield Town 0: Sanchez scores in successful home debut
|West Brom 2 Southampton 3: Saints hold on to worsen Pardew´s woes
|Leicester City 1 Swansea City 1: Fernandez extends visitors´ unbeaten streak
|Nobody in Manchester! - Guardiola planning rest for City
|Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan start for Arsenal v Everton
|Mainz 0 Bayern Munich 2: Ribery and James ensure Bundesliga champions march on
|Sanches ´damaged´ at Swansea - Clement
|Milan aren´t Brad Pitt, they´re ugly like me - Gattuso
|Kompany laughs off Sterling misses in Burnley draw
|Valencia are doing a great job this season - Simeone
|De Laurentiis: Younes will join Napoli in July
|Guardiola: Manchester City almost perfect at Burnley
|Mourinho drops Pogba in favour of McTominay for Huddersfield clash
|Hamann: Van Dijk not enough to make Liverpool title challengers
|Sagna harbours World Cup hope after surprise Benevento move
|Under wins rave reviews from Roma boss Di Francesco
|Five-star Eibar thrash much-changed Sevilla
|Burnley 1 Manchester City 1: Gudmundsson proves Pep right after Sterling´s shocker
|Costa back for Atletico Madrid v Valencia
|I´m no risk-taker – Valverde rules Dembele out of Espanyol game
|Dybala a Champions League doubt, warns Allegri
|A-League: Jets cement second with Van Marwijk in attendance
|Slimani the full package for Benitez and Newcastle
|Messi is unstoppable - Ter Stegen describes Barca training
|Hernandez wanted to leave West Ham in January
|Bayern´s Martinez suffers sprained ankle
|Cavani plots Copa Libertadores glory post-PSG
|World Cup hopes prompt Pardew to ´protect´ Sturridge
|Premier League´s 10,000th game: Aguero, Fergie and Tiote among five of the best
|Man United thrash Ipswich and Forest, Shearer tops the charts - 10,000 Premier League games in numbe
|Stoger praises Batshuayi after ´dream´ Dortmund debut
|Away record cost Spurs the title – Pochettino
|Klopp: Top-four finish a success for Liverpool
|Ozil contract Arsenal´s ´cheapest option´, says Wenger
|Man City players being ´butchered´, says Sterling
|Mourinho tells Fellaini: Sign a new contract and shut up
|#BatsManBack - Batshuayi reflects on ´dream´ Dortmund debut
|Win the league against United? Don´t be ridiculous, says Guardiola
|Guardiola offers Toure prospect of glorious Manchester City farewell
|Bolton Wanderers 1 Bristol City 0: Ameobi lifts hosts out of bottom three
|Cologne 2 Borussia Dortmund 3: Schurrle wins it late on as debutant Batshuayi impresses
|Di Biagio in line to become interim Italy coach
|Zidane looks to Ronaldo and Bale to lead Madrid revival
|West Ham sack head of recruitment Tony Henry
|Getafe sign Flamini but set to lose Crystal Palace-bound Guaita
|He earns more than Inter´s entire squad – Spalletti scoffs at Pastore rumours
|Icardi to miss Crotone clash, Rafinha ´definitely´ playing
|Colo-Colo confirm deaths of three youth players in bus crash
|Season over for Palace winger Sako
|Liverpool set to come too soon for Spurs newboy Lucas
|Emery defends ´special´ Neymar
|Mahrez told to ´clear his head´ after being omitted from Foxes squad
|Premier League title race not over, Guardiola tells Mourinho
|Conte won´t rush Giroud into Chelsea side
|Mourinho: I´ll be the first to know if Ibrahimovic is leaving Man Utd
|Klopp ready for ´great´ Spurs challenge
|´We´re battling to be first of the last´ - Mourinho concedes defeat in title race
|Conte reiterates desire to see out Chelsea contract
|Best of Van Dijk will come next season, says Klopp
|Zidane shrugs off Madrid sack talk
|He will do the team talk - Allardyce to tap into Walcott´s Arsenal knowledge
|Pardew wants Evans contract talks
|Thiago nearing Bayern return
|Sydney FC 4 Wellington Phoenix 0: Leaders move 12 points clear
|Nacional apologise after fans taunt Chapecoense
|Arsenal squad must solve defensive problems, says Wenger
|Wenger challenges Ozil to become a leader
|Aubameyang Arsenal debut may be delayed by sickness
|Klopp unwilling to splash ´crazy money´ to replace Coutinho
|Conte eager for return to Italy job – FIGC commissioner
|Sanchez joining United a ´once in a generation´ bargain, says former Liverpool director
|Roma rejected chance to sign Blind from United – Monchi
|Valverde: We have to let Messi breathe a bit
|Copa del Rey semi-final in the balance, insists Barca´s Suarez
|Referee who kicked Nantes´ Carlos banned for six months
|The ball wasn´t in the neighbourhood - De Bruyne slams McClean tackle
|Barcelona 1 Valencia 0: Suarez header gives Valverde´s men slender first-leg lead
|Pereira ´sure´ Mourinho happy with progress on loan at Valencia
|Dzeko flattered by Chelsea interest but happy to stay at Roma
|Lichtsteiner replaces Howedes in Juventus´ Champions League squad
|Ozil followed ´heart´ when signing new Arsenal deal
|Toronto sign Van der Wiel from Cagliari
|Ozil signs long-term Arsenal deal
|Swansea´s Clucas apologises for goal celebration
|Levante boss laughs off ´crisis´ talk at Real Madrid
|FA investigating reports around West Ham head of recruitment
|Conte convinced Giroud to swap Arsenal for Chelsea
|Bernardo Silva calls on referees to ´do their job´ and protect Man City stars
|Premier League riches enabled Leicester to reject Man City´s Mahrez bid
|Batshuayi´s World Cup hopes encouraging for Stoger
|World Cup pitches at risk of locust attacks, says official
|Neymar´s PSG switch changing the face of the transfer market
|I feel like a kid in a toy store - Mertens happy at high-flying Napoli
|Neymar should have more respect – Raggi
|Stoger glad to see the back of Aubameyang saga
|West Ham suspend head of recruitment Henry pending investigation
|Kaiserslautern seeking replacement as Strasser recovers from cardiac arrhythmia
|It probably won´t happen again - Eriksen revels in 11-second strike
|Mourinho: United contenders for everything by 2020
|Ferdinand labels Kane a ´real number nine´ as Lukaku struggles for Man United
|Chelsea signing Emerson says ´I´ll always be a Roma fan´
|Pochettino lauds Eriksen for ´great´ display
|Spurs game not for Sanchez – Mourinho
|Socceroos will play ´my way´, says Van Marwijk
|Gattuso: Calhanoglu distraught after horror miss in semi-final stalemate
|Everton give Mangala Man City escape route
|Palace secure Norway striker Sorloth
|Deadline Day round-up: Aubameyang, Giroud get their moves as Mahrez misses out
|West Ham launch investigation into alleged transfer discrimination
|Guardiola laments more close shaves for Manchester City stars
|Swansea swoop for Leicester´s King
|Lambert satisfied with Stoke momentum after bore draw
|West Ham win race to sign Hugill
|´Disappointed´ Mahrez will be welcomed back – Puel
|Slimani joins Newcastle on loan
|Chelsea win the best yet, says Howe
|Chelsea boss Conte - I´m doing a great job
|Hughton calls for players to ´step up´
|Markovic leaves Liverpool on loan again, Wilson sent to Hull
|Real Sociedad replace Martinez with Roma´s Moreno
|Kane would love to score the goal Jones did – Mourinho
|Allardyce excited by Walcott and Coleman partnership