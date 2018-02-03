Stoger praises Batshuayi after ´dream´ Dortmund debut

Borussia Dortmund head coach Peter Stoger hailed Michy Batshuayi, labelling the striker's debut for the club a "dream" after a 3-2 win over Cologne.

Batshuayi, who arrived at Dortmund on loan from Chelsea deadline day, scored a brace to see his side to their victory in the Bundesliga Friday.

Stoger was full of praise for the Belgium international and he expects the 24-year-old to be a key player for his side after the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Arsenal.

"We lost an extraordinary forward. And what I already said was that on the last day we got a new player who has goalscoring skills," he said.

"He has not been getting much playing time lately and that is why he wanted to move and he wants to have more time on the pitch with us.

"We needed such a player for our squad. That the game went like this is like a dream for him and for everyone involved.

"It feels very good for him and to everyone so he can feel comfortable here very fast.

"But I think we all saw that, independent from the goals, he will be an important player for us."

The win briefly lifted Dortmund into second in the Bundesliga, 16 points adrift of leaders Bayern Munich.