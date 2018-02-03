Real Madrid captain Ramos sets LaLiga record

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has become the first defender in the history of LaLiga to score in 14 consecutive seasons.

The defender, a regular threat from set-pieces throughout his career, set the benchmark in Madrid's game at Levante on Saturday.

Returning from a calf injury, Ramos rose highest to head home a Toni Kroos right-wing corner after 11 minutes at Ciutat de Valencia.

In addition, Ramos' goal was his 50th for Madrid in LaLiga, as Zinedine Zidane's men sought a third straight league win.

14 - Sergio Ramos is the only defender to ever score in 14 La Liga seasons in a row. Leader pic.twitter.com/gVf3mv7ooi — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 3, 2018

Fernando Hierro, who played for Real Madrid from 1989 to 2003, scored in 15 consecutive LaLiga seasons but did not always play as a defender.

Barcelona icon Lionel Messi is the only other player to have scored in 14 straight LaLiga campaigns, while veteran Athletic Bilbao striker Aritz Aduriz is hunting Ramos and the Argentina international down - he has hit the net for 13 seasons in a row.