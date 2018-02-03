Related

Article

Man United thrash Ipswich and Forest, Shearer tops the charts - 10,000 Premier League games in numbe

3 February 2018 09:00

The Premier League will tick past the 10,000-game mark during Saturday's matches.

Since its maiden season following a breakaway from the Football League in 1992-93, the Premier League has seen 9,996 contests staged, with Manchester City's early Saturday kick-off at Burnley next on the agenda.

It means one of the day's 15:00 GMT kick-offs at Bournemouth, Brighton and Hove Albion, Leicester City, Manchester United or West Brom will earn the distinction of being the 10,000th game.

Here, with the help of Opta, we look at some of the Premier League's stand-out numbers as the competition approaches 10,000 matches.

9-0 – The biggest win in Premier League history, when Alex Ferguson's Manchester United thumped Ipswich Town at Old Trafford in March, 1995. Andy Cole scored five.

8-1 – The biggest away win, with Ferguson's United again the team to dish out the punishment. Things were bad enough for Nottingham Forest in February 1999 before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came off the bench to net four.

11 – The most goals in a single match came when Portsmouth and Reading engaged in a remarkable match at Fratton Park in September 2007. The hosts prevailed 7-4.

1-0 – The most common scoreline in Premier League history, with 1,827 contests decided by the solitary goal. Next up is 2-1, with 1,486 sides winning by the odd goal in three. There have been 851 0-0 draws and a surprising 14 instances of 7-1.

1,447 – Plenty of managers had their say about the hectic festive schedule this season and, somewhat predictably, there have been more Premier League games in December than any other month.

7,350 – The number of wins overall in the Premier League, set against 2,646 draws. Teams have won away from home 2,738 times.

26,435 – The total goals scored throughout the Premier League era.

260 –  Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle great Alan Shearer remains the leading scorer in Premier League history.

335 – A man who will have marked Shearer plenty of times throughout his time with Wimbledon, Birmingham City and Sunderland, no Premier League players has featured more often without scoring than Kenny Cunningham.

650 – Across spells with Aston Villa, Manchester City, Everton and West Brom, Gareth Barry has played more games than any other Premier League player.

407 – Giggs might have been passed by Barry in terms of appearances but his wins record remains a league best, as do the Manchester United great's 144 assists.

200 – Mark Schwarzer saved Middlesbrough and Fulham on countless occasions but the Australia goalkeeper chalked up a double century of defeats.

815 – Arsene Wenger went past Alex Ferguson's record of 810 earlier this season and has now spent more Premier League games at the helm than any manager. Ferguson's 528 wins remains the division's best mark, while no one has lost more often than Harry Redknapp (238).

987 – The number of Premier League games played by ever-presents Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham and Everton.

618 - United, as 13-time champions, have the most wins. Everton have both lost (346) and drawn (284) more games than any other team in Premier League history.

Sponsored links

Saturday 3 February

10:21 Bayern´s Martinez suffers sprained ankle
10:04 Cavani plots Copa Libertadores glory post-PSG
09:37 World Cup hopes prompt Pardew to ´protect´ Sturridge
09:30 Premier League´s 10,000th game: Aguero, Fergie and Tiote among five of the best
09:00 Man United thrash Ipswich and Forest, Shearer tops the charts - 10,000 Premier League games in numbe
07:03 Stoger praises Batshuayi after ´dream´ Dortmund debut
06:03 Away record cost Spurs the title – Pochettino
05:06 Klopp: Top-four finish a success for Liverpool
04:38 Ozil contract Arsenal´s ´cheapest option´, says Wenger
02:12 Man City players being ´butchered´, says Sterling
01:33 Mourinho tells Fellaini: Sign a new contract and shut up

Friday 2 February

23:44 #BatsManBack - Batshuayi reflects on ´dream´ Dortmund debut
23:30 Win the league against United? Don´t be ridiculous, says Guardiola
23:30 Guardiola offers Toure prospect of glorious Manchester City farewell
23:26 Bolton Wanderers 1 Bristol City 0: Ameobi lifts hosts out of bottom three
22:29 Cologne 2 Borussia Dortmund 3: Schurrle wins it late on as debutant Batshuayi impresses
20:32 Di Biagio in line to become interim Italy coach
20:12 Zidane looks to Ronaldo and Bale to lead Madrid revival
19:59 West Ham sack head of recruitment Tony Henry
19:19 Getafe sign Flamini but set to lose Crystal Palace-bound Guaita
18:56 He earns more than Inter´s entire squad – Spalletti scoffs at Pastore rumours
18:08 Icardi to miss Crotone clash, Rafinha ´definitely´ playing
17:33 Colo-Colo confirm deaths of three youth players in bus crash
16:52 Season over for Palace winger Sako
16:37 Liverpool set to come too soon for Spurs newboy Lucas
16:30 Emery defends ´special´ Neymar
16:05 Mahrez told to ´clear his head´ after being omitted from Foxes squad
15:48 Premier League title race not over, Guardiola tells Mourinho
15:46 Conte won´t rush Giroud into Chelsea side
15:34 Mourinho: I´ll be the first to know if Ibrahimovic is leaving Man Utd
15:22 Klopp ready for ´great´ Spurs challenge
15:15 ´We´re battling to be first of the last´ - Mourinho concedes defeat in title race
15:06 Conte reiterates desire to see out Chelsea contract
14:53 Best of Van Dijk will come next season, says Klopp
14:11 Zidane shrugs off Madrid sack talk
14:05 He will do the team talk - Allardyce to tap into Walcott´s Arsenal knowledge
12:44 Pardew wants Evans contract talks
12:38 Thiago nearing Bayern return
12:28 Sydney FC 4 Wellington Phoenix 0: Leaders move 12 points clear
12:09 Nacional apologise after fans taunt Chapecoense
11:49 Arsenal squad must solve defensive problems, says Wenger
10:46 Wenger challenges Ozil to become a leader
10:18 Aubameyang Arsenal debut may be delayed by sickness
08:51 Klopp unwilling to splash ´crazy money´ to replace Coutinho
06:57 Conte eager for return to Italy job – FIGC commissioner
05:56 Sanchez joining United a ´once in a generation´ bargain, says former Liverpool director
05:13 Roma rejected chance to sign Blind from United – Monchi
02:20 Valverde: We have to let Messi breathe a bit
00:55 Copa del Rey semi-final in the balance, insists Barca´s Suarez
00:18 Referee who kicked Nantes´ Carlos banned for six months

Thursday 1 February

23:30 The ball wasn´t in the neighbourhood - De Bruyne slams McClean tackle
23:21 Barcelona 1 Valencia 0: Suarez header gives Valverde´s men slender first-leg lead
20:25 Pereira ´sure´ Mourinho happy with progress on loan at Valencia
19:49 Dzeko flattered by Chelsea interest but happy to stay at Roma
19:31 Lichtsteiner replaces Howedes in Juventus´ Champions League squad
18:35 Ozil followed ´heart´ when signing new Arsenal deal
18:07 Toronto sign Van der Wiel from Cagliari
17:42 Ozil signs long-term Arsenal deal
17:23 Swansea´s Clucas apologises for goal celebration
17:08 Levante boss laughs off ´crisis´ talk at Real Madrid
15:42 FA investigating reports around West Ham head of recruitment
15:28 Conte convinced Giroud to swap Arsenal for Chelsea
15:00 Bernardo Silva calls on referees to ´do their job´ and protect Man City stars
14:05 Premier League riches enabled Leicester to reject Man City´s Mahrez bid
13:48 Batshuayi´s World Cup hopes encouraging for Stoger
13:10 World Cup pitches at risk of locust attacks, says official
13:01 Neymar´s PSG switch changing the face of the transfer market
12:45 I feel like a kid in a toy store - Mertens happy at high-flying Napoli
12:07 Neymar should have more respect – Raggi
11:09 Stoger glad to see the back of Aubameyang saga
10:33 West Ham suspend head of recruitment Henry pending investigation
10:32 Kaiserslautern seeking replacement as Strasser recovers from cardiac arrhythmia
09:17 It probably won´t happen again - Eriksen revels in 11-second strike
08:37 Mourinho: United contenders for everything by 2020
06:35 Ferdinand labels Kane a ´real number nine´ as Lukaku struggles for Man United
05:26 Chelsea signing Emerson says ´I´ll always be a Roma fan´
05:24 Pochettino lauds Eriksen for ´great´ display
04:52 Spurs game not for Sanchez – Mourinho
04:30 Socceroos will play ´my way´, says Van Marwijk
03:38 Gattuso: Calhanoglu distraught after horror miss in semi-final stalemate
02:04 Everton give Mangala Man City escape route
02:02 Palace secure Norway striker Sorloth
01:36 Deadline Day round-up: Aubameyang, Giroud get their moves as Mahrez misses out
01:28 West Ham launch investigation into alleged transfer discrimination
01:05 Guardiola laments more close shaves for Manchester City stars
00:58 Swansea swoop for Leicester´s King
00:48 Lambert satisfied with Stoke momentum after bore draw
00:47 West Ham win race to sign Hugill
00:47 ´Disappointed´ Mahrez will be welcomed back – Puel
00:34 Slimani joins Newcastle on loan
00:32 Chelsea win the best yet, says Howe
00:30 Chelsea boss Conte - I´m doing a great job
00:17 Hughton calls for players to ´step up´
00:14 Markovic leaves Liverpool on loan again, Wilson sent to Hull
00:11 Real Sociedad replace Martinez with Roma´s Moreno
00:05 Kane would love to score the goal Jones did – Mourinho
00:01 Allardyce excited by Walcott and Coleman partnership

Facebook

18+ GambleAware