Cavani plots Copa Libertadores glory post-PSG

Edinson Cavani says he wants to win the Copa Libertadores with a Uruguayan club once his career with Paris Saint-Germain draws to a close.

Uruguay striker Cavani scored his 157th PSG goal against Montpellier last weekend, taking him beyond Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the Ligue 1 giants all-time top goalscorer.

Cavani left his homeland in January 2007, swapping Danubio for Palermo, before going on to represent Napoli and PSG in Europe.

The Copa Libertadores has not been won by a Uruguayan side since Nacional's triumph in 1988 - a piece of history Cavani hopes to rewrite.

"I want to go back to Uruguay and win the Libertadores," Cavani told Radio Sport890.

"I can't tell you the name of the club yet, but I'm a man of projects. So, if an important project comes along, then I really want the Libertadores and I like challenges.

"I want a Uruguayan club to win it again."