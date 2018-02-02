Zidane shrugs off Madrid sack talk

Zinedine Zidane accepts other coaches being linked to his job comes with the territory of being Real Madrid boss.
The Spanish and European champions made it back-to-back wins in LaLiga with an impressive 4-1 triumph at Valencia last weekend but remain 19 points shy of leaders and bitter rivals Barcelona.
But a humbling Copa del Rey exit at the hands of Leganes still lingers and Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is among those being talked of as a potential successor to Zidane, who has won the Champions League twice in two years at the helm.
"It's like that. Not just here, not just in Madrid. It's the daily work of any coach," the France great told reporters ahead of Saturday's trip to Levante.
"When things are difficult they talk about and a change and those who could come in.
"It doesn't affect me. It doesn't stop me doing my work and fighting and looking for what I want to do each day – improving things.
"I am not thinking at all about what will happen next year, I don't care [for the moment]."
#RMCity
Good news from our final session before tomorrow's clash with @LevanteUD - @Cristiano was back on the pitch training with the rest of the squad! pic.twitter.com/3KZzUgsRi4
— Real Madrid C.F.
