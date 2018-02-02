Sydney FC 4 Wellington Phoenix 0: Leaders move 12 points clear

Sydney FC's A-League domination showed no sign of relenting on Friday as the leaders thrashed Wellington Phoenix 4-0 to move 12 points clear at the top.

Two goals in either half extended Sydney's unbeaten run to 14 league matches against the league's bottom side, the only surprise top scorer Bobo failed to find the net.

Instead it was Alex Brosque, Adrian Mierzejewski, Milos Ninkovic and David Carney who fired Sydney to victory – albeit with the assistance of some questionable Wellington defending.

Sydney's first-half strikes from Brosque and Mierzejewski both came from Phoenix mistakes – Goran Paracki at fault for the latter's 14th-minute strike.

Hopes of a recovery after the break disappeared by Daniel Mullan gifted Ninkovic a free run on goal, before substitute Carney tapped home Aaron Calver's low cross to complete the rout.