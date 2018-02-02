Roma rejected chance to sign Blind from United – Monchi

Roma sporting director Monchi said the Italian club turned down the chance to sign Manchester United utility Daley Blind.

Blind was linked with a move to Roma before the transfer window closed on Wednesday, having only started three Premier League matches this season, following Emerson Palmieri's switch to Chelsea.

Monchi confirmed the 27-year-old Netherlands international – who has not missed a minute of United's Champions League campaign – was offered to Roma but the Serie A side opted against a move.

"We started to hear something about Emerson before the transfer window opened. Blind was one of many names, he was offered and we evaluated him," Monchi said.

"We concluded he wasn't a player suited to us, not least for financial reasons."

Monchi also insisted no bids were made for Roma goalkeeper Alisson during the January transfer window.

Responding to speculation Liverpool targeted Brazil international Alisson, Monchi said: "Did any offers come in for Alisson? No.

"It's too early to talk about the next transfer window, it's not very useful talking today, February 1, about who will stay or go.

"Let's start talking about play, technique, tactics… that would be more useful for everyone."

Roma are fifth in the table, 16 points adrift of leaders Napoli and three points outside of the Champions League positions amid a six-match winless streak.