Aubameyang Arsenal debut may be delayed by sickness

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Premier League debut may not come this weekend after Arsenal Wenger revealed the Arsenal striker is struggling with a fever.

Aubameyang completed a deadline day move to the Emirates for a club record £56million as part of a convoluted process that saw Borussia Dortmund sign Michy Batshuayi on loan from Chelsea and Olivier Giroud move to Stamford Bridge.

The Gabon international has been in fine form for Dortmund with 13 goals in 16 Bundesliga games.

However, Arsenal fans may have to wait to see him in action after Wenger confirmed he is struggling to be ready for Saturday's home clash against Everton.

"Aubameyang, I have to assess how well he is physically today and how well he feels," Wenger told a media conference.

"He had a fever so he could not practice a lot – he started yesterday, was still not completely well.

"I have to assess with the medical department how fit he can be."

Here's the boss on @Aubameyang7...



“He’s a typical striker, with great pace and a good ratio of games played and goals scored. He has a good work-rate and is a team player”



Watch LIVE https://t.co/ya46sSWMej pic.twitter.com/ZIjfNIm1Gm — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) February 2, 2018

Wenger expects Henrikh Mkhitaryan to make his first Gunners start after coming on as a substitute in the defeat at Swansea City on Tuesday.

It is hoped the Armenia captain can reignite his relationship with old Dortmund colleague Aubameyang when both men are fully fit.

"They are players who know each other well, they have had success together [before]," added Wenger.

"I hope that they can link up like they did [at Dortmund]."