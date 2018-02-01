West Ham launch investigation into alleged transfer discrimination

West Ham are investigating allegations that their head of recruitment sent messages to an agent saying the club did not want to sign African players.

The Daily Mail claimed to have seen emails from Tony Henry speaking disparagingly about players from Africa, recalling difficulties the club had with Senegalese striker Diafra Sakho.

It was reported that Henry had said African players "cause mayhem" when not selected in the team.

Sakho was sold to Rennes in January, ending a tough time at London Stadium affected by injury.

When contacted by Omnisport, West Ham espoused the work done at the club to promote inclusivity and diversity, saying they will now look fully into the allegations.

A club spokesman said: "West Ham United is an inclusive, respectful and diverse football club. Equality is at the heart of our ethos and values.

"We were recently given the opportunity to demonstrate the extent of our firm commitment to these values, which are embedded throughout the club, with a view to achieving the intermediate level of the Premier League's equality mark, recognised and supported by Kick it Out.

"We have worked extremely hard over the last 18 months across all areas of the club and we are confident in our achievements. All West Ham United employees are required to go on equality, diversity and unconscious-bias training as part of our new mandatory training and workforce plan.

"We take any allegations of discrimination extremely seriously and are now in the process of ascertaining the full facts behind this accusation."