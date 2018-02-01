Toronto have announced the signing of Gregory van der Wiel from Cagliari.
The 29-year-old Netherlands international has joined the MLS side for an undisclosed fee after managing just five appearances in Serie A this season.
"We are excited to bring Gregory van der Wiel to Toronto FC," Toronto's senior vice-president Tim Bezbatchenko told the club's official website.
"He is an experienced player that has played with some big clubs in Europe and has represented his country at multiple international tournaments.
"Gregory has a great defensive sense and will provide an upside on the ball with his strong distribution when in the attacking third. He will be a welcomed addition to our club as we continue to strive to improve as a team."
Van der Wiel said: "Since I was eight and I joined Ajax, they were all about winning, winning, winning and every year we had to be champions.
"After that I went to PSG and it was the same mentality. For the last six months, I've played for a smaller team who didn't have this mentality. I learned about myself that I need to be around winners and people who have the same mentality as me.
"That's why I'm happy to be joining this winning team."
Van der Wiel joined Cagliari last August after spending a season with Turkish giants Fenerbahce.
The full-back previously enjoyed a hugely successful four years with Paris Saint-Germain, where he won four Ligue 1 titles, two Coupes de France, two Coupes de la Ligue and three Trophees des Champions.
Announce van der Wiel— Toronto FC (@torontofc) February 1, 2018
VdW has a message for the Toronto faithful. #TFCLive pic.twitter.com/3RiXDjSbp6
|Pereira ´sure´ Mourinho happy with progress on loan at Valencia
|Dzeko flattered by Chelsea interest but happy to stay at Roma
|Lichtsteiner replaces Howedes in Juventus´ Champions League squad
|Ozil followed ´heart´ when signing new Arsenal deal
|Toronto sign Van der Wiel from Cagliari
|Ozil signs long-term Arsenal deal
|Swansea´s Clucas apologises for goal celebration
|Levante boss laughs off ´crisis´ talk at Real Madrid
|FA investigating reports around West Ham head of recruitment
|Conte convinced Giroud to swap Arsenal for Chelsea
|Bernardo Silva calls on referees to ´do their job´ and protect Man City stars
|Premier League riches enabled Leicester to reject Man City´s Mahrez bid
|Batshuayi´s World Cup hopes encouraging for Stoger
|World Cup pitches at risk of locust attacks, says official
|Neymar´s PSG switch changing the face of the transfer market
|I feel like a kid in a toy store - Mertens happy at high-flying Napoli
|Neymar should have more respect – Raggi
|Stoger glad to see the back of Aubameyang saga
|West Ham suspend head of recruitment Henry pending investigation
|Kaiserslautern seeking replacement as Strasser recovers from cardiac arrhythmia
|It probably won´t happen again - Eriksen revels in 11-second strike
|Mourinho: United contenders for everything by 2020
|Ferdinand labels Kane a ´real number nine´ as Lukaku struggles for Man United
|Chelsea signing Emerson says ´I´ll always be a Roma fan´
|Pochettino lauds Eriksen for ´great´ display
|Spurs game not for Sanchez – Mourinho
|Socceroos will play ´my way´, says Van Marwijk
|Gattuso: Calhanoglu distraught after horror miss in semi-final stalemate
|Everton give Mangala Man City escape route
|Palace secure Norway striker Sorloth
|Deadline Day round-up: Aubameyang, Giroud get their moves as Mahrez misses out
|West Ham launch investigation into alleged transfer discrimination
|Guardiola laments more close shaves for Manchester City stars
|Swansea swoop for Leicester´s King
|Lambert satisfied with Stoke momentum after bore draw
|West Ham win race to sign Hugill
|´Disappointed´ Mahrez will be welcomed back – Puel
|Slimani joins Newcastle on loan
|Chelsea win the best yet, says Howe
|Chelsea boss Conte - I´m doing a great job
|Hughton calls for players to ´step up´
|Markovic leaves Liverpool on loan again, Wilson sent to Hull
|Real Sociedad replace Martinez with Roma´s Moreno
|Kane would love to score the goal Jones did – Mourinho
|Allardyce excited by Walcott and Coleman partnership
|A perfect match - Real Betis confirm Fabian renewal in ´First Dates´ video
|Leganes 1 Sevilla 1: Siovas strike keeps giant killers on course
|Monaco 2 Montpellier 0: VAR intervenes but Falcao´s brace decisive
|Manchester City 3 West Brom 0: De Bruyne turns in latest masterclass amid fears for Silva
|Tottenham 2 Manchester United 0: Rapid Eriksen goal inspires Spurs to victory
|Stoke City 0 Watford 0: N´Diaye introduced in dull draw
|Southampton 1 Brighton and Hove Albion 1: Stephens rescues a point for struggling Saints
|Newcastle United 1 Burnley 1: Benitez´s horror home run goes on
|AC Milan 0 Lazio 0: Hosts with it all to do in semi-final second leg
|Chelsea 0 Bournemouth 3: Conte blue as Cherries run riot
|Everton 2 Leicester City 1: Walcott shines as Foxes miss Mahrez
|Ayew returns to Swansea in club-record deal from West Ham
|Silva limps off with suspected hip injury
|Stoke seal €16m Ndiaye deal
|From Coutinho to Kleberson - Brazil´s mixed Premier League history as Lucas Moura jets in
|Eriksen thunderbolt marks United´s quickest Premier League goal conceded
|Ex-Manchester United man Bebe returns to Rayo Vallecano
|Arsenal loan out Akpom, Bielik and Reine-Adelaide
|Younes rejects Napoli deal and opts for Ajax stay
|Inter loan Nagatomo to Galatasaray
|Burnley midfielder Defour facing two months out with knee injury
|Debuchy ends fruitless Arsenal stint to join Saint-Etienne
|Roma loan Silva to replace Emerson
|Laporte makes City debut, Evans absent for West Brom
|Coutinho versatility an asset to Barca, says Valverde
|Deadline Day round-up: Giroud in & Batshuayi out at Chelsea as Auba sets off carousel
|PSG´s Lucas Moura signs for Tottenham
|Giroud grateful to Arsenal after ending ´beautiful story´
|Ozil teases Arsenal fans with ´signing´ photo
|Arsenal´s LMAO is no joke – Wenger has nowhere to hide after huge Gunners spend
|Oxford returns to Monchengladbach
|Nasri agrees Antalyaspor departure
|Aubameyang apologises to Dortmund fans over handling of Arsenal move
|Hit the big man up front! Conte finally gets his wish with Giroud
|Chelsea end striker hunt with Giroud capture
|Smolov rules out Krasnodar exit amid West Ham links
|Juventus wing woes mount with Costa & Bernardeschi injuries
|Roma chief ´very happy´ with Dzeko stay, confirms Jonathan Silva move
|Aubameyang wants to be Arsenal´s new Henry
|Chelsea´s new signing Emerson welcomes Italian connections
|King of the forwards - Konyaspor welcome Eto´o with Game of Thrones-inspired video
|Bale happy at Madrid - Giggs
|How does Aubameyang compare to new Arsenal team-mate Lacazette?
|Ancelotti eyeing club job over Italy role
|Deadline Day round-up: Aubameyang deal to spark Giroud and Batshuayi moves
|Manchester United denying Blind Roma switch
|Former Italy boss Vicini dies at 84
|Arsenal complete Aubameyang signing
|Conte backs Barkley to earn World Cup spot
|Wolfsburg sign Bayer Leverkusen striker Mehmedi
|Aubameyang to give Arsenal offensive power - Wenger
|Watford loan Zarate to Velez
|Eto´o swaps Antalyaspor for Konyaspor
|Emery: PSG star Neymar must be protected
|Mourinho mocks himself ´the monster that kills kids´ as he reassures Rashford
|Mourinho: Pochettino will stay at Tottenham for many years
|Sigi Schmid says Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Galaxy just speculation
|Ibrahimovic to Galaxy just speculation, says Schmid
|It´s very unfair – Neymar says Spurs-bound Lucas shouldn´t be leaving PSG
|Normal to bench Van Dijk, says Klopp
|Wenger refuses to rule out Giroud exit as Arsenal wait for Aubameyang news
|If he goes we shake hands - Klopp relaxed over Can´s Liverpool future
|Swansea are nearer now to leaving the hospital - Carvalhal
|Antonio disciplined by West Ham after missing meeting
|Allegri hails Buffon after penalty save
|Mbappe accepts Sarr lunge deserved red card
|I have interest in a lot of players - Guardiola deflects Mahrez talk
|Everton forward Sandro agrees Sevilla loan
|Hodgson facing prospect of Sako lay-off
|Bartra back in LaLiga with Real Betis
|Championship Review: Snodgrass strikes late for Villa, Derby held in stalemate
|Manchester United trigger Mata´s extension clause
|Rennes 2 Paris Saint-Germain 3: Mbappe sent off as holders survive to reach Coupe de la Ligue final
|Huddersfield 0 Liverpool 3: Can, Firmino and Salah get Klopp´s men back on track
|Atalanta 0 Juventus 1: Higuain cuts through the fog to hand Juve advantage
|West Ham 1 Crystal Palace 1: Noble rescues point with milestone strike
|Chelsea seal swoop for Emerson from Roma
|Swansea City 3 Arsenal 1: Clucas at the double as Swans move off the bottom
|Dortmund snap up Barcelona starlet Gomez
|´We are working on names´ - Benitez still hopeful over January additions
|Manchester City sign Harrison and loan to Middlesbrough
|Real Madrid want Inter star Icardi, says Argentina boss
|Barcelona sign Arsenal youngster McGuane
|Guardiola defends huge City spending as Mahrez rumours emerge
|Sturridge as good as Kane, says West Brom boss Pardew
|Wolves confirm permanent Jota deal
|Sevilla clinch loan capture of Swansea City´s Roque Mesa
|Pochettino refuses to discuss Lucas & Llorente rumours
|Laporte ready for first-team action as Guardiola calls for patience
|Messi hints at future MLS move to Beckham´s Miami franchise
|Conte: Batshuayi situation not good for Chelsea or the player
|Argentina boss Sampaoli open to Tevez recall
|Athletic Bilbao sign Martinez from Real Sociedad
|Guardiola confirms Sane will miss up to seven weeks
|Laporte to Man City: Another of France´s next generation secures big move
|Laporte to Man City: Guardiola continues huge defence spending
|Laporte: Manchester City one of the best teams in Europe
|Laporte to Man City: Record signings in the Sheikh Mansour era
|Manchester City land club-record Laporte from Athletic Bilbao
|Dortmund confirm Yarmolenko injury blow
|Klaassen needs loan move – Allardyce
|Juventus winger Cuadrado out for another month after groin surgery
|Spain coach Lopetegui concerned about Isco & Asensio´s Real Madrid minutes
|Leicester flop Musa returns to CSKA on loan
|I would like Neymar to return - LaLiga chief would welcome Real Madrid move for PSG star
|Fiorentina sign Dabo from Saint-Etienne
|Cech issues Champions League warning to Arsenal
|Beckham backs Sanchez for Man Utd success after ´amazing´ transfer
|Mkhitaryan: I can´t wait to play attacking football at Arsenal
|Pique: Messi is the key, we just follow him
|Bolt looking forward to Borussia Dortmund trial
|Neymar had to step out of Messi´s shadow – Alves
|Klopp challenges ailing Liverpool stars to show they are world class
|Lemar not leaving Monaco in January – Vasilyev
|Celtic secure Chelsea´s Musonda on long-term loan