Toronto sign Van der Wiel from Cagliari

Toronto have announced the signing of Gregory van der Wiel from Cagliari.

The 29-year-old Netherlands international has joined the MLS side for an undisclosed fee after managing just five appearances in Serie A this season.

"We are excited to bring Gregory van der Wiel to Toronto FC," Toronto's senior vice-president Tim Bezbatchenko told the club's official website.

"He is an experienced player that has played with some big clubs in Europe and has represented his country at multiple international tournaments.

"Gregory has a great defensive sense and will provide an upside on the ball with his strong distribution when in the attacking third. He will be a welcomed addition to our club as we continue to strive to improve as a team."

Van der Wiel said: "Since I was eight and I joined Ajax, they were all about winning, winning, winning and every year we had to be champions.

"After that I went to PSG and it was the same mentality. For the last six months, I've played for a smaller team who didn't have this mentality. I learned about myself that I need to be around winners and people who have the same mentality as me.

"That's why I'm happy to be joining this winning team."

Van der Wiel joined Cagliari last August after spending a season with Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

The full-back previously enjoyed a hugely successful four years with Paris Saint-Germain, where he won four Ligue 1 titles, two Coupes de France, two Coupes de la Ligue and three Trophees des Champions.