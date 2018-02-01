Pereira ´sure´ Mourinho happy with progress on loan at Valencia

Andreas Pereira is sure Jose Mourinho is satisfied with his progress while on loan at Valencia from Manchester United, despite the manager initially voicing his concern at the move.

The Belgium-born Brazilian joined Valencia at the start of the campaign in a move which irritated Mourinho, who publicly criticised the 22-year-old.

Mourinho revealed how he told Pereira to stay and fight for opportunities, having previously impressed on loan at Granada as they were relegated from LaLiga last term.

Pereira's decision to pursue another loan resulted in Mourinho questioning whether the midfielder had "the fight" to make it at United, even though he signed a new deal until 2019 just before leaving for Mestalla.

So far, Pereira has played 17 LaLiga games and, although Mourinho was initially less than complimentary about his decision, the former PSV youngster believes the Portuguese boss has since come around to the idea.

"For sure, [Mourinho] is happy because Marcelino is a very, very good coach as well and we are doing great," Pereira told The Guardian.

"He told me I had to stay, but I wanted to play and get more minutes. He wanted me to stay there and it was important [to him], but I needed to do this.

"This was important for me and my career, and I'm sure if it works out, next year I will be back there and it will be better for both of us.

"In the end I think he is happy because he is a very honest coach. I was talking to him right up to the very last minute when I came here.

"I was thinking that I want to stay, but as the pre-season went on I had the feeling: 'I don't think I'm going to play enough, I'm not going to get a lot of minutes.'

"I have to play, I have to continue developing. I knew I would get some game time at United, but here I'm playing every week and being important for the team.

"It was a very difficult decision. I never want to leave United, but I want to play as well. In the end it will make me a better player and I will still be a United player."

For Pereira, the move was all about playing football and limiting the risk of wasting a year by sitting on the bench.

And he is certain his future lies at Old Trafford.

He said: "I can play high-level football and have a good year, all year, and then I am ready to be a starter for United, instead of being on the bench, playing some cup games, where in the end I know my head will get frustrated and then everything will go around and go against me.

"So that's why I took this decision. I'm sure Mourinho is happy because he knows at the end of the season I will go back to United."