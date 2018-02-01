Lichtsteiner replaces Howedes in Juventus´ Champions League squad

Juventus have replaced Benedikt Howedes with Stephan Lichtsteiner in their Champions League squad for the knockout phase.

Germany international Howedes, who has managed only one Serie A appearance since his move from Schalke last year, suffered a torn thigh muscle in December.

With the 29-year-old still some way off a first-team return, head coach Massimiliano Allegri has opted to remove him from the 23-man European squad and add Lichtsteiner.

The 34-year-old Swiss defender has been a regular in Juve's side in domestic competition, playing in each of their last four league games.

Juve face Tottenham in the last 16, with the first leg taking place in Turin on February 13.