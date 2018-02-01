FA investigating reports around West Ham head of recruitment

The Football Association (FA) has confirmed it is investigating reports surrounding West Ham's head of recruitment and his alleged discriminatory treatment of African players.

On Wednesday, the Daily Mail claimed to have seen emails from Tony Henry speaking disparagingly about players from Africa, recalling difficulties the club had with Senegalese striker Diafra Sakho.

It was reported that Henry had said African players "cause mayhem" when not selected in the team.

West Ham announced on Thursday that Henry had been suspended pending an investigation, and the FA subsequently confirmed it was looking into the matter.

"The FA can confirm it is investigating reports concerning West Ham United. No further comment will be made at this time," read a brief statement.