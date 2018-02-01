Dzeko flattered by Chelsea interest but happy to stay at Roma

Edin Dzeko says he is flattered to have been a transfer target for Chelsea, but is perfectly happy to have stayed at Roma.

The Bosnia-Herzegovina international was tipped to join the Premier League champions as part of a double deal involving left-back Emerson Palmieri.

Although Emerson completed his move, the Blues' interest in Dzeko ultimately ended, with Olivier Giroud instead signed from Arsenal to bolster their striker options.

The former Manchester City man is pleased to have attracted Antonio Conte's interest, but insists he feels at home in the Italian capital.

"It's true negotiations were conducted and that's all I can say on the subject," he told Klix. "There was a lot of speculation, falsehood and even some funny claims.

"I really was flattered by the interest from Chelsea, a club I respect and admire very much.

"For the past few weeks, a lot of stories have been told about my departure from Roma, and yet I'm still here. At the end of the day, I'm happy to stay at Roma because Rome has become my home and an indelible part of my life.

"I've had some of the happiest moments in my life in this city. I felt the joy of fatherhood for the first time when my daughter Una was born, and my son Dani was born in Rome, too.

"It's not a part of my life and it always will be.

"I believe there are many more beautiful moments ahead of us and that we'll succeed in achieving all our goals. It will be difficult, but we won't give up."