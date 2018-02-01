Chelsea win the best yet, says Howe

Eddie Howe claimed Bournemouth's performance in the 3-0 victory at Chelsea was their best since arriving in the Premier League.

The Cherries are now in their third season in the top flight and took a significant step towards a fourth thanks to goals from Callum Wilson, Junior Stanislas and Nathan Ake at Stamford Bridge.

The result moved them up to 10th in the table, five points above the bottom three.

"We're delighted to win," said manager Howe. "It's a huge moment for us this season. The best performance that we've had at this level and the result has matched it.

"Full credit to the players: Chelsea are an outstanding team, but we defended very well, attacked with purpose, and the shape and balance were very good."

We've now beaten the reigning @premierleague champions in each of our three top flight seasons... #CHEBOU | #afcb pic.twitter.com/YhEafDeQL6 — AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) January 31, 2018

Howe admitted, however, that even he was surprised by the margin of victory, adding: "We prepared knowing how good Chelsea are, but started strongly in the opening 25 minutes, then scored three great goals. We didn't expect three.

"Coming here you just want to get something from the game. We were unbeaten in five coming here and wanted to keep that going, picking up points. To win by that margin is something we didn't expect, but are very proud of.

"This is the best [feeling] because of the performance. When we won here in our first season in the Premier League it was an historic performance, but it was backs to the wall. There was no luck connected, it was a very strong performance.

"We're improving, we're getting stronger, we were very brave in our approach."